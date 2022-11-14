Lirik Lagu Don’t Know Nothing – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don’t Know Nothing – Maroon 5

Living inside my head pulling my strings

Letting me think I'm in control

Giving you all of my heart was a good start

But it turns out you want my soul

I don't know nothing about that

In fact I don't know nothing at all, yeah

I'm tired of proving you right

By doing everything so wrong (so wrong)

So tell me what you really want (really want)

'Cause I don't wanna be, no I don't wanna be alone

Ooh, alone now, oh yeah, don't wanna be

Pushing me over the edge

Can't forget those things you said

Cut to the bone

Go ahead, take your swing

What did you think?

I was just gonna roll over, oh no

I don't know nothing about that

In fact I don't know nothing at all

I'm tired of proving you right

By doing everything so wrong (so wrong)

Gotta tell me what you really want (what you want)

'Cause I don't wanna be

No, I don't wanna be alone

Ooh, alone now

I don't wanna be

I'm putting myself on the line

And I'm tired of wasting my time

There's got to be a reason why

She will not talk to me

No I, I don't know nothing 'bout that

In fact I don't know nothing at all, yeah

So tired of proving you right

By doing everything so wrong (so wrong)

Oh yeah

I don't know nothing about that

In fact I don't know nothing at all, yeah

So tired of proving you right

By doing everything so wrong (so wrong)

Yeah tell me what you really want (what you want)

'Cause I don't wanna be

No, I don't wanna be alone

Yeah, doin' everything so wrong