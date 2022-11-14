Lirik Lagu Don’t Know Nothing – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don’t Know Nothing – Maroon 5
Living inside my head pulling my strings
Letting me think I'm in control
Giving you all of my heart was a good start
But it turns out you want my soul
I don't know nothing about that
In fact I don't know nothing at all, yeah
I'm tired of proving you right
By doing everything so wrong (so wrong)
So tell me what you really want (really want)
'Cause I don't wanna be, no I don't wanna be alone
Ooh, alone now, oh yeah, don't wanna be
Pushing me over the edge
Can't forget those things you said
Cut to the bone
Go ahead, take your swing
What did you think?
I was just gonna roll over, oh no
I don't know nothing about that
In fact I don't know nothing at all
I'm tired of proving you right
By doing everything so wrong (so wrong)
Gotta tell me what you really want (what you want)
'Cause I don't wanna be
No, I don't wanna be alone
Ooh, alone now
I don't wanna be
I'm putting myself on the line
And I'm tired of wasting my time
There's got to be a reason why
She will not talk to me
No I, I don't know nothing 'bout that
In fact I don't know nothing at all, yeah
So tired of proving you right
By doing everything so wrong (so wrong)
Oh yeah
I don't know nothing about that
In fact I don't know nothing at all, yeah
So tired of proving you right
By doing everything so wrong (so wrong)
Yeah tell me what you really want (what you want)
'Cause I don't wanna be
No, I don't wanna be alone
Yeah, doin' everything so wrong
