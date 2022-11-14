Lirik Lagu Unkiss Me – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Unkiss Me – Maroon 5
If you respect me
Don't protect me
You can tell me, I can handle it
Stop pretending, 'cause we're going down
If you let go, then just let go
It's disrespectful how you've handled this
Never ending, kinda run around
I lie to my heart 'cause I thought you felt it
You can't light a fire, if the candle's melted
No you don't have to love me
If you don't wanna
Don't act like I mean nothing
But if you're gonna
Well, when you're better off
Unkiss me, untouch me
Untake this heart
And I'm missing
Just one thing
A brand new start
Can't erase this, can't delete this
I don't need this, I can't handle it
I just feel it, that you're over us
If I wait here, if I see you
It won't matter, what's the point of this?
We're in pieces, because you're over us, oh
I lie to my heart 'cause I thought you felt it
You can't light a fire, if the candle's melted
No you don't have to love me
If you don't wanna
Don't act like I mean nothing
But if you're gonna
Well, when you're better off
Unkiss me, untouch me
Untake this heart, yeah yeah
And I'm missing
Just one thing
A brand new start
So unkiss me
So unkiss me, yeah, yeah yeah
So baby let go
Gotta let go
It's disrespectful, I can't handle this
Never ending, kinda run around
Yeah, unkiss me, untouch me
Untake this heart, oh no no no no
And I'm missing (I'm missing)
Just one thing
A brand new start
So unkiss me
So unkiss me
Unkiss me
