Lirik Lagu Unkiss Me – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Unkiss Me – Maroon 5

If you respect me

Don't protect me

You can tell me, I can handle it

Stop pretending, 'cause we're going down

If you let go, then just let go

It's disrespectful how you've handled this

Never ending, kinda run around

I lie to my heart 'cause I thought you felt it

You can't light a fire, if the candle's melted

No you don't have to love me

If you don't wanna

Don't act like I mean nothing

But if you're gonna

Well, when you're better off

Unkiss me, untouch me

Untake this heart

And I'm missing

Just one thing

A brand new start

Can't erase this, can't delete this

I don't need this, I can't handle it

I just feel it, that you're over us

If I wait here, if I see you

It won't matter, what's the point of this?

We're in pieces, because you're over us, oh

I lie to my heart 'cause I thought you felt it

You can't light a fire, if the candle's melted

No you don't have to love me

If you don't wanna

Don't act like I mean nothing

But if you're gonna

Well, when you're better off

Unkiss me, untouch me

Untake this heart, yeah yeah

And I'm missing

Just one thing

A brand new start

So unkiss me

So unkiss me, yeah, yeah yeah

So baby let go

Gotta let go

It's disrespectful, I can't handle this

Never ending, kinda run around

Yeah, unkiss me, untouch me

Untake this heart, oh no no no no

And I'm missing (I'm missing)

Just one thing

A brand new start

So unkiss me

So unkiss me

Unkiss me