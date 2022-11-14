Lirik Lagu Lighters - Bad Meets Evil dan Bruno Mars, serta dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lighters - Bad Meets Evil dan Bruno Mars
This one's for you and me, living out our dreams
We're all right where we should be
With my arms out wide, I open my eyes
And now all I wanna see
Is a sky full of lighters
A sky full of lighters
By the time you hear this, I will have already spiraled up
I would never do nothing to let you cowards fuck my world up
If I was you, I would duck, or get struck like lightening
Fighters keep fighting, put your lighters up, point 'em skyward uh
Had a dream I was king, I woke up, still king
This rap game's nipple is mine for the milking
'Til nobody else even fucking feels me, 'til it kills me
I swear to God I'll be the fucking illest in this music
There is or there ever will be, disagree? Feel free
But from now on I'm refusing to ever give up
Only thing I ever gave up's using no more excuses
Excuse me if my head is too big for this building
And pardon me if I'm a cocky prick, but you cocks are slick
Poppin' shit on how you flipped ya life around, crock-o-shit
Who you dicks try to kid? Flipped dick, you did the opposite
You stayed the same, 'cause cock backwards is still cock, you pricks
I love it when I tell 'em shove it
'Cause it wasn't that long ago when Marshall sat, luster lacked, lustered
'Cause he couldn't cut mustard, muster up nothing
Brain fuzzy, 'cause he's buzzin', woke up from that buzz
And now you wonder why he does it, how he does it
Wasn't 'cause he had buzzards circle around his head
Waiting for him to drop dead, was it?
Or was it, 'cause them bitches wrote him off
Little hussy ass buzzards, fuck it, guess it doesn't matter now, does it?
What difference it make?
What it take to get it through your thick skulls?
As if this ain't some bullshit, people don't usually come back this way
From a place that was dark as I was in just to get to this place
Now let these words be like a switch-blade to a haters rib cage
And let it be known from this day forward
I wanna just say "Thanks", 'cause your hate is what gave me the strength
So let 'em bitch raise 'cause I came with 5'9, but I feel like I'm 6'8
This one's for you and me, living out our dreams
We're all right where we should be
With my arms out wide, I open my eyes
And now all I wanna see
Is a sky full of lighters
A sky full of lighters
By the time you hear this I'll probably already be outtie
I advance like going from toting iron
To going and buying four or five of the homies the iron man Audi
My daddy told me slow down, boy, you goin' to blow it
And I ain't gotta stop the beat a minute
To tell Shady I love him the same way that he did Dr. Dre on the Chronic
Tell him how real he is or how high I am
Or how I would kill for him, for him to know it
I cried plenty tears, my daddy got a bad back
So it's only right that I right 'til he can march right
Into that post office and tell 'em to hang it up (hang it up)
Now his career's Lebron's jersey in 20 years
I'll stop when I'm at the very top
You shitted on me on your way up
It's 'bout to be a scary drop
'Cause what goes up must come down
You going down on something you don't wanna see like a hairy box
Every hour, happy hour now, life is wacky now
Used to have to eat the cat to get the pussy
Now I'm just the cats meow, ow
Classic cow, always down for the catch weight like Pacquiao
Y'all are doomed
I remember when T-Pain ain't wanna work with me
My car starts itself, parks itself and auto-tunes
'Cause now I'm in the Aston
I went from having my city locked up
To getting treated like Kwame Kilpatrick
