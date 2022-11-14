Lirik Lagu Play It for Real - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Play It for Real - The Zombies
You can’t see
What’s plain to tell
Get so frustrated
‘Cause you know too well
You keep on knocking
But you don’t have much to say
All night long
You toss and turn
You’re going crazy
There’s so much to learn
You want to fake it
But you don’t know how to play
Feel it for the first time
Hold it in your eyes
How you gonna ever
Live in this disguise
When you feel how you feel
There’s no deal to reveal
Just play it for real
A shooting star
A midnight sky
You always knew that you
Were born to fly
But something happened
And you fell along the way
There’s a chance
To start anew
To reconsider
To change the view
The world is waiting and
There’s sunshine all the way
Feel it for the first time
Now you fantasise
See the inner vision
Living in your eyes
When you feel how you feel
There’s no deal to reveal
Just play it for real
