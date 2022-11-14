Lirik Lagu Play It for Real - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Play It for Real - The Zombies

You can’t see

What’s plain to tell

Get so frustrated

‘Cause you know too well

You keep on knocking

But you don’t have much to say

All night long

You toss and turn

You’re going crazy

There’s so much to learn

You want to fake it

But you don’t know how to play

Feel it for the first time

Hold it in your eyes

How you gonna ever

Live in this disguise

When you feel how you feel

There’s no deal to reveal

Just play it for real

A shooting star

A midnight sky

You always knew that you

Were born to fly

But something happened

And you fell along the way

There’s a chance

To start anew

To reconsider

To change the view

The world is waiting and

There’s sunshine all the way

Feel it for the first time

Now you fantasise

See the inner vision

Living in your eyes

When you feel how you feel

There’s no deal to reveal

Just play it for real