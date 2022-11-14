Lirik Lagu New Love – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu New Love – Maroon 5

I'll be your sun and moon tonight

I can be your whatever you like, ooh

I was alone but I'm ready to feel

I wanna show you my feelings are real, yeah

All this time I've been living it up

And every night I'd be falling in love, ooh

But I'm finally seeing the light

Falling in love with you every night, yeah

But if I ever let you down

If I ever let you down

Forgive me, forgive me, now

Would it kill you to forgive me now?

But if I ever let you down

If I ever let you down

Forgive me, forgive me, now

Would it kill you to forgive me?

This is a new love

This is a new love

This is a new love

Would it kill you to forgive me?

What the fuck, I got nothing to lose

I'm a slave to the way that you move, ooh

I'm an addict for all that you do

You're the only drug I wanna do yeah

I can tell that you're needing my love

And all I want is to give it to you, ooh

Don't give up on the moment tonight

You'll regret it the rest of your life

But if I ever let you down

If I ever let you down

Forgive me, forgive me, now

Would it kill you to forgive me now?

But if I ever let you down

If I ever let you down

Forgive me, forgive me, now

Would it kill you to forgive me?

This is a new love

This is a new love

This is a new love

Would it kill you to forgive me?

I still don't get it

'Cause if you don't know it yet

You'll know that I'm not your enemy, your enemy yeah

'Cause I know I lie

But then I wouldn't give you jive

Won't go until you've forgiven me, forgiven me

Till you forgiven me, forgiven me, forgiven me

But if I ever let you down

If I ever let you down

Forgive me, forgive me, now

Would it kill you to forgive me now?

But if I ever let you down

If I ever let you down

Forgive me, forgive me, now

Would it kill you to forgive me?

This is a new love

This is a new love

This is a new love

Would it kill you to forgive me?

This is a new love

This is a new love

This is a new love

Would it kill you to forgive me?

