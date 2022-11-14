Lirik Lagu New Love – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu New Love – Maroon 5
I'll be your sun and moon tonight
I can be your whatever you like, ooh
I was alone but I'm ready to feel
I wanna show you my feelings are real, yeah
All this time I've been living it up
And every night I'd be falling in love, ooh
But I'm finally seeing the light
Falling in love with you every night, yeah
But if I ever let you down
If I ever let you down
Forgive me, forgive me, now
Would it kill you to forgive me now?
But if I ever let you down
If I ever let you down
Forgive me, forgive me, now
Would it kill you to forgive me?
This is a new love
This is a new love
This is a new love
Would it kill you to forgive me?
What the fuck, I got nothing to lose
I'm a slave to the way that you move, ooh
I'm an addict for all that you do
You're the only drug I wanna do yeah
I can tell that you're needing my love
And all I want is to give it to you, ooh
Don't give up on the moment tonight
You'll regret it the rest of your life
But if I ever let you down
If I ever let you down
Forgive me, forgive me, now
Would it kill you to forgive me now?
But if I ever let you down
If I ever let you down
Forgive me, forgive me, now
Would it kill you to forgive me?
This is a new love
This is a new love
This is a new love
Would it kill you to forgive me?
I still don't get it
'Cause if you don't know it yet
You'll know that I'm not your enemy, your enemy yeah
'Cause I know I lie
But then I wouldn't give you jive
Won't go until you've forgiven me, forgiven me
Till you forgiven me, forgiven me, forgiven me
But if I ever let you down
If I ever let you down
Forgive me, forgive me, now
Would it kill you to forgive me now?
But if I ever let you down
If I ever let you down
Forgive me, forgive me, now
Would it kill you to forgive me?
This is a new love
This is a new love
This is a new love
Would it kill you to forgive me?
This is a new love
This is a new love
This is a new love
Would it kill you to forgive me?
Credit
Artikel Pilihan