Lirik Lagu Coming Back for You – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Coming Back for You – Maroon 5

Looking at the same sky that we used to live under

Are you thinking about the love that I took from us?

When you close your eyes

Do you see me love?

Am I keeping you awake?

Whatcha scared about?

Are you giving up?

When you know, you know, you know

You know that I'm coming back for you

Don't you worry girl

Don't you worry girl

You know that I'm coming back for you

Don't you worry girl

I'll be back for you

So you better wait up

Keeping the bed warm for me

All night putting the whisper on me

Giving that love and emotion that I know

Doesn't really matter what you do

I'll be back for you

Coming back for you

Yeah

I know there are millions of miles in between our hearts

But I will come running for you I don't care how far

When you close your eyes

Do you see me love?

Am I keeping you awake?

Whatcha scared about?

Are you giving up?

When you know, you know, you know

You know that I'm coming back for you

Don't you worry girl

Don't you worry girl

You know that I'm coming back for you

Don't you worry girl

I'll be back for you

So you better wait up

Keeping the bed warm for me

All night putting the whisper on me

Giving that love and emotion that I know

Doesn't really matter what you do

I'll be back for you

Coming back for you

Yeah

Yeah

Yeah

Yeah

You know that I'm coming back for you

Don't you worry girl

Don't you worry girl

I'm coming back for you

Don't you worry now, now

Don't you worry now

You know that I'm coming back for you

Don't you worry girl

Don't you worry girl

You know that I'm coming back for you

Don't you worry girl

I'll be back for you

So you better wait up

Keeping the bed warm for me

All night putting the whisper on me

Giving that love and emotion that I know

Doesn't really matter what you do

I'll be back for you

Coming back for you

Yeah

Credit

Artis : Maroon 5

Penulis Lagu : Adam Levine / Samuel Martin / Jason Evigan / Jordan Johnson / Stefan Johnson / Marcus Durand Lomax

Album : V

Label : Interscope

Rilis : 2014

Genre : Alternative/Indie, Dance/Electronic, Pop

