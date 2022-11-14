Lirik Lagu In Your Pocket – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu In Your Pocket – Maroon 5

Say what you're mad at me for, me for

Yeah why you talk that evil, yeah

That's not the way you show love, show love

No love, no love, no no

Say what you're crying at me for, me for

Try to control your ego, yeah

That's not the way you show love, show love

No love, no love, no no

'Cause I got all the things I wanna say

But nothing's coming out

And all the times I came to you

I never ever lied

Show me that phone in your pocket girl

Show me that phone in your pocket

So wait you think that I don't know what this is really all about

It should be really easy

If you have nothing to hide

Show me that phone in your pocket girl

Show me that phone in your pocket

So what you spying on me for, me for

Tell me what you're looking for, yeah

This shit you're saying is so low, so low

No love, no love, no no

But tell me where did you go, you go

When you saying need time alone, yeah

You really think I don't know, don't know

I know, I know, I know

'Cause I got all the things I wanna say

But nothing's coming out

And all the times I came to you

I never ever lied

Show me that phone in your pocket girl

Show me that phone in your pocket

So wait you think that I don't know what this is really all about

It should be really easy

If you have nothing to hide

Show me that phone in your pocket girl

Show me that phone in your pocket

Show me yours, I'll show you mine

I'll show you mine

Show me yours, I'll show you mine

I'll show you mine

Show me yours, I'll show you mine

I'll show you mine

I'll show you mine

Yeah

I can't believe you looked me in the eye

And said to me you had nothing to hide

Yeah

Now you're dead to me, this really is goodbye

Goodbye

'Cause I got all the things I wanna say

But nothing's coming out

And all the times I came to you

I never ever lied

Show me that phone in your pocket girl

Show me that phone in your pocket

So wait you think that I don't know what this is really all about

It should be really easy

If you have nothing to hide

Show me that phone in your pocket girl

Show me that phone in your pocket

Show me yours, I'll show you mine

I'll show you mine

Show me yours, I'll show you mine

I'll show you mine

Show me yours, I'll show you mine

I'll show you mine

Show me that phone in your pocket