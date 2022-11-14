Lirik Lagu In Your Pocket – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu In Your Pocket – Maroon 5
Say what you're mad at me for, me for
Yeah why you talk that evil, yeah
That's not the way you show love, show love
No love, no love, no no
Say what you're crying at me for, me for
Try to control your ego, yeah
That's not the way you show love, show love
No love, no love, no no
'Cause I got all the things I wanna say
But nothing's coming out
And all the times I came to you
I never ever lied
Show me that phone in your pocket girl
Show me that phone in your pocket
So wait you think that I don't know what this is really all about
It should be really easy
If you have nothing to hide
Show me that phone in your pocket girl
Show me that phone in your pocket
So what you spying on me for, me for
Tell me what you're looking for, yeah
This shit you're saying is so low, so low
No love, no love, no no
But tell me where did you go, you go
When you saying need time alone, yeah
You really think I don't know, don't know
I know, I know, I know
'Cause I got all the things I wanna say
But nothing's coming out
And all the times I came to you
I never ever lied
Show me that phone in your pocket girl
Show me that phone in your pocket
So wait you think that I don't know what this is really all about
It should be really easy
If you have nothing to hide
Show me that phone in your pocket girl
Show me that phone in your pocket
Show me yours, I'll show you mine
I'll show you mine
Show me yours, I'll show you mine
I'll show you mine
Show me yours, I'll show you mine
I'll show you mine
I'll show you mine
Yeah
I can't believe you looked me in the eye
And said to me you had nothing to hide
Yeah
Now you're dead to me, this really is goodbye
Goodbye
'Cause I got all the things I wanna say
But nothing's coming out
And all the times I came to you
I never ever lied
Show me that phone in your pocket girl
Show me that phone in your pocket
So wait you think that I don't know what this is really all about
It should be really easy
If you have nothing to hide
Show me that phone in your pocket girl
Show me that phone in your pocket
Show me yours, I'll show you mine
I'll show you mine
Show me yours, I'll show you mine
I'll show you mine
Show me yours, I'll show you mine
I'll show you mine
Show me that phone in your pocket
