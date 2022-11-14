Lirik Lagu Leaving California – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Leaving California – Maroon 5

You got in so late, it's sunday morning

Said that you were leaving, letting go of us

Where did we go wrong, oh

And now you say you're leaving California

Gotta head back East and want to leave tonight

Pack your things and go

But if you run now

Wait, I won't be alright

Even if the sun crashes into us

I won't let go, I won't let go

And I can be your light, stay with me tonight

I won't let go, I won't let go

Pick up all the pieces, fight to hold on

Put 'em back together, do it all for love, oh

Never let it go, oh yeah

'Cause I don't need a reason just to hold ya

One more of your teasing look you in the eyes, oh

Oh, baby please don't go, oh yeah

But if you run now

Wait I won't be alright

Even if the sun crashes into us

I won't let go, I won't let go

And I can be your light, stay with me tonight

I won't let go, I won't let go

Now you say you're leaving California