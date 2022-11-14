Lirik Lagu Leaving California – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Leaving California – Maroon 5
You got in so late, it's sunday morning
Said that you were leaving, letting go of us
Where did we go wrong, oh
And now you say you're leaving California
Gotta head back East and want to leave tonight
Pack your things and go
But if you run now
Wait, I won't be alright
Even if the sun crashes into us
I won't let go, I won't let go
And I can be your light, stay with me tonight
I won't let go, I won't let go
Pick up all the pieces, fight to hold on
Put 'em back together, do it all for love, oh
Never let it go, oh yeah
'Cause I don't need a reason just to hold ya
One more of your teasing look you in the eyes, oh
Oh, baby please don't go, oh yeah
But if you run now
Wait I won't be alright
Even if the sun crashes into us
I won't let go, I won't let go
And I can be your light, stay with me tonight
I won't let go, I won't let go
Now you say you're leaving California
