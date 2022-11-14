Lirik Lagu Feelings – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Feelings – Maroon 5

You and me and all that wine

Loosen my tie, lie down, let's fly

Every guy that passes by

(Look at her, look at her, oh)

And you say that it's not right

But where does he think you are tonight?

Does he know your nasty side?

(Look at her, look at her, oh)

If you want me take me home and let me use you

I know he doesn't satisfy you like I do

And does he know that there's nobody quite like you

So let me tell you all the things he never told you

(Yeah)

I got these feelings for you

And I can't help myself no more

Can't fight these feelings for you

No, I can't help myself no more

I, I, I

I, I, I

I, I, I

You and me let's go all night

Going so high, we fuck the sky

Come with me now, fuck that guy

(Look at her, look at her, oh)

Now you flash that sexy smile

And tell me I've got to wait a while

And it makes me lose my mind

(Look at her, look at her, oh)

If you want me take me home and let me use you

I know he doesn't satisfy you like I do

And does he know that there's nobody quite like you

So let me tell you all the things he never told you

(Yeah)

I got these feelings for you

And I can't help myself no more

Can't fight these feelings for you

No, I can't help myself no more

I, I, I

I, I, I

I, I, I

(Can't help myself no more)

I, I, I

I, I, I

I, I, I

No, I can't wait much longer

It needs to happen now

'Cause I can't spend the rest of my life chasing you around

I want to get much closer

You need to tell me how

Baby, how, how

Babe, 'cause I

I got these feelings for you

And I can't help myself no more

Can't fight these feelings for you

No, I can't help myself no more