Lirik Lagu Babygirl – Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Babygirl – Meghan Trainor
Baby girl, don't give up yet
Practice patience, hold your breath
One day you'll be so in love
This is not your curtain call
One day you gon have it all
I said one day you gon have it all
As soon as you love yourself
(Love yourself)
You never know what an angel you are
Stop breaking your heart
As soon as you love yourself
(Love yourself)
You gotta try before anyone can
You'll understand
Soon as you
Baby girl, I know it's hard
Tryin' to quiet all your thoughts
One day they'll leave you alone
You'll feel better when you grow
One day you gon' take your throne
Baby, go ahead and take your throne
As soon as you love yourself
(Love yourself)
You never know what an angel you are
Stop breaking your heart
As soon as you love yourself
(Love yourself)
You gotta try before anyone can
You'll understand
As soon as you
Credit
Artis : Meghan Trainor
Penulis Lagu : Meghan Trainor / Mike Sabath / Sam Romans
Album : Treat Myself
Label : Epic Record
Rilis : 2020
Artikel Pilihan