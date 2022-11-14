Lirik Lagu Babygirl – Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Babygirl – Meghan Trainor

Baby girl, don't give up yet

Practice patience, hold your breath

One day you'll be so in love

This is not your curtain call

One day you gon have it all

I said one day you gon have it all

As soon as you love yourself

(Love yourself)

You never know what an angel you are

Stop breaking your heart

As soon as you love yourself

(Love yourself)

You gotta try before anyone can

You'll understand

Soon as you

Baby girl, I know it's hard

Tryin' to quiet all your thoughts

One day they'll leave you alone

You'll feel better when you grow

One day you gon' take your throne

Baby, go ahead and take your throne

As soon as you love yourself

(Love yourself)

You never know what an angel you are

Stop breaking your heart

As soon as you love yourself

(Love yourself)

You gotta try before anyone can

You'll understand

As soon as you

Credit

Artis : Meghan Trainor

Penulis Lagu : Meghan Trainor / Mike Sabath / Sam Romans

Album : Treat Myself

Label : Epic Record

Rilis : 2020