Lirik Lagu Here To Stay – Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Here To Stay – Meghan Trainor

I make mistakes, yes, I'll admit

I fall apart in front of your face

But you think it's cute, you make fun of me

Darlin', I know you're here to stay

Three little words say more than enough

We got that foundation we've been buildin' up

And it didn't take long to know you're the one

That communication made me fall in love

Who knew we'd meet this soon?

Fallin' like lovers do

Now we get our whole lives together

We could call a long time forever

Yeah, I'm your biggest fan

And you like me as I am

So I'ma always be down forever

Even if I, I make mistakes, yes, I'll admit

I fall apart in front of your face

But you think it's cute, you make fun of me

Darlin', I know you're here to stay, yeah-yeah-yeah

You're here to stay, yeah-yeah-yeah

Baby, that's why I'm stickin' with you

Whatever it takes

Darlin', I know you're here to stay

Helpless with doubt, yeah

I don't wanna love no one but you

I don't wanna find somebody new, yeah

I'm so satisfied, I

I don't wanna love no one but you

I don't wanna find somebody new, yeah

Who knew we'd meet this soon? (Meet this soon)

Fallin' like lovers do (Lovers do)

Now we get our whole lives together

We could call a long time forever

Yeah, I'm your biggest fan (Biggest fan)

And you like me as I am (As I am)

So I'ma always be down forever

Even if I, I make mistakes, yes, I'll admit (Oh, no)

I fall apart in front of your face

But you think it's cute, you make fun of me

Darlin', I know you're here to stay

Yeah-yeah-yeah (Stay)

You're here to stay, yeah-yeah-yeah (Oh-oh-oh-oh)

Baby, that's why

I'm stickin' with you

Whatever it takes

Darlin', I know you're here to stay