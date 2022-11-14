Lirik Lagu Here To Stay – Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Here To Stay – Meghan Trainor
I make mistakes, yes, I'll admit
I fall apart in front of your face
But you think it's cute, you make fun of me
Darlin', I know you're here to stay
Three little words say more than enough
We got that foundation we've been buildin' up
And it didn't take long to know you're the one
That communication made me fall in love
Who knew we'd meet this soon?
Fallin' like lovers do
Now we get our whole lives together
We could call a long time forever
Yeah, I'm your biggest fan
And you like me as I am
So I'ma always be down forever
Even if I, I make mistakes, yes, I'll admit
I fall apart in front of your face
But you think it's cute, you make fun of me
Darlin', I know you're here to stay, yeah-yeah-yeah
You're here to stay, yeah-yeah-yeah
Baby, that's why I'm stickin' with you
Whatever it takes
Darlin', I know you're here to stay
Helpless with doubt, yeah
I don't wanna love no one but you
I don't wanna find somebody new, yeah
I'm so satisfied, I
I don't wanna love no one but you
I don't wanna find somebody new, yeah
Who knew we'd meet this soon? (Meet this soon)
Fallin' like lovers do (Lovers do)
Now we get our whole lives together
We could call a long time forever
Yeah, I'm your biggest fan (Biggest fan)
And you like me as I am (As I am)
So I'ma always be down forever
Even if I, I make mistakes, yes, I'll admit (Oh, no)
I fall apart in front of your face
But you think it's cute, you make fun of me
Darlin', I know you're here to stay
Yeah-yeah-yeah (Stay)
You're here to stay, yeah-yeah-yeah (Oh-oh-oh-oh)
Baby, that's why
I'm stickin' with you
Whatever it takes
Darlin', I know you're here to stay
