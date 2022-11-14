Lirik Lagu What is Love – Lee Hi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What is Love – Lee Hi
Biseuthan chwihyanggwa biseuthan immat
Cheoeum algobuteoneun eotteon geol bogo meogeodo
Neoe daehan saenggageul tteolchigi eoryeopdeora
Meomchuneun bangbeobi mwoya
Neohui jip bimilbeonho mwoya
Dul jung eotteon ge joa
Ne mameun mwoya naege malhaebwa
Dul jung eotteon ge joa
Nae mameun gata
Eoryeowo (What is the love?)
Ne mameun eoryeowo (What is the love?)
Ne dabeun eoryeowo (This is the real one)
Duryeowo (Sweetest taste)
Naega da mangchilkka bwa
Eoryeowo (I don't know what is the love)
Ne mameun eoryeowo (I don't know what is the love)
Duryeowo (I don't know this is real one)
Naega da mangchilkka bwa (But I know it's sweetest taste)
Biseuthan deut dareun geon
Ttadeuthan keopiwa chagaun keopi
Sasohameseo neukkin neomu dareun ondocha
Dallado neomu dalla machi heukgwa baek
Neowa nan mulgwa gireum gata
Dul jung eotteon ge joa
Ne mameun mwoya naege malhaebwa
Dul jung eotteon ge joa
Nae mameun gata
Eoryeowo (What is the love?)
Ne mameun eoryeowo (What is the love?)
Ne dabeun eoryeowo (This is the real one)
Duryeowo (Sweetest taste)
Naega da mangchilkka bwa
Eoryeowo (I don't know what is the love)
Ne mameun eoryeowo (I don't know what is the love)
Duryeowo (I don't know this is real one)
Naega da mangchilkka bwa (But I know it's sweetest taste)
Jeonbu malhaejulge
Nae mami eotteonji allyeojugo sipeo
Nan jom deo deutgi joeun yeppeun malgwa sarangseureoun misoro
Mame deulgo sipeo aereul sseo
Neol jeonbu gatgo sipeo
Nae soyuro mandeulgo sipeo
Geugeon yoksimin geol jal aneundedo
Nobody can do this
Neocheoreom binnal sun eopseo
Nuni meoreo beoril jigyeong gwajang jom seokkeoseo
Ain't nobody can do this
Fly haneul wie bung tteoisseo
Dadeul malhae urin jom jal eoullineun hana
Eoryeowo (What is the love?)
Ne mameun eoryeowo (What is the love?)
Ne dabeun eoryeowo (This is the real one)
Duryeowo (Sweetest taste)
Naega da mangchilkka bwa
Eoryeowo (I don't know what is the love)
Ne mameun eoryeowo (I don't know what is the love)
Duryeowo (I don't know this is real one)
Naega da mangchilkka bwa (But I know it's sweetest taste)
