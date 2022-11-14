Lirik Lagu What is Love – Lee Hi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What is Love – Lee Hi

Biseuthan chwihyanggwa biseuthan immat

Cheoeum algobuteoneun eotteon geol bogo meogeodo

Neoe daehan saenggageul tteolchigi eoryeopdeora

Meomchuneun bangbeobi mwoya

Neohui jip bimilbeonho mwoya

Dul jung eotteon ge joa

Ne mameun mwoya naege malhaebwa

Dul jung eotteon ge joa

Nae mameun gata

Eoryeowo (What is the love?)

Ne mameun eoryeowo (What is the love?)

Ne dabeun eoryeowo (This is the real one)

Duryeowo (Sweetest taste)

Naega da mangchilkka bwa

Eoryeowo (I don't know what is the love)

Ne mameun eoryeowo (I don't know what is the love)

Duryeowo (I don't know this is real one)

Naega da mangchilkka bwa (But I know it's sweetest taste)

Biseuthan deut dareun geon

Ttadeuthan keopiwa chagaun keopi

Sasohameseo neukkin neomu dareun ondocha

Dallado neomu dalla machi heukgwa baek

Neowa nan mulgwa gireum gata

Dul jung eotteon ge joa

Ne mameun mwoya naege malhaebwa

Dul jung eotteon ge joa

Nae mameun gata

Eoryeowo (What is the love?)

Ne mameun eoryeowo (What is the love?)

Ne dabeun eoryeowo (This is the real one)

Duryeowo (Sweetest taste)

Naega da mangchilkka bwa

Eoryeowo (I don't know what is the love)

Ne mameun eoryeowo (I don't know what is the love)

Duryeowo (I don't know this is real one)

Naega da mangchilkka bwa (But I know it's sweetest taste)

Jeonbu malhaejulge

Nae mami eotteonji allyeojugo sipeo

Nan jom deo deutgi joeun yeppeun malgwa sarangseureoun misoro

Mame deulgo sipeo aereul sseo

Neol jeonbu gatgo sipeo

Nae soyuro mandeulgo sipeo

Geugeon yoksimin geol jal aneundedo

Nobody can do this

Neocheoreom binnal sun eopseo

Nuni meoreo beoril jigyeong gwajang jom seokkeoseo

Ain't nobody can do this

Fly haneul wie bung tteoisseo

Dadeul malhae urin jom jal eoullineun hana

Eoryeowo (What is the love?)

Ne mameun eoryeowo (What is the love?)

Ne dabeun eoryeowo (This is the real one)

Duryeowo (Sweetest taste)

Naega da mangchilkka bwa

Eoryeowo (I don't know what is the love)

Ne mameun eoryeowo (I don't know what is the love)

Duryeowo (I don't know this is real one)

Naega da mangchilkka bwa (But I know it's sweetest taste)