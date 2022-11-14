Lirik Lagu So Help Me Girl - Gary Barlow dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu So Help Me Girl - Gary Barlow
You could have kissed me
Like this wasn't gonna last
Kept me from saying
Something I'll never take back
You could've held me like there was no chance of me waking up where I am
You could have stopped short of every dream I ever had
So help me girl
You've gone too far
It's way too late
To save my heart
The way it feels
Each time we touch
I know I've never been so loved
And I can't help myself
So help me girl
You had to be there when that old sun came up
Making last night feel like a vision of things yet to come
You just had to hold me like nobody else
Now look what you've gone and done
You had to love me
'Til I just can't get enough
So help me girl
You've gone too far
It's way too late
Too save my heart
The way it's feel
Each time we touch
I know I've never been so loved
And I can't help myself
So help me girl
And I can't help myself
So help me girl
Credit
Artis: Gary Barlow
Album: Open Road
Penulis lagu: Andrew Richard Spooner / Howard Perdew
Tahun: 1997
Genre: Rock, Pop ; Style: Soft Rock, Pop Rock
Fakta di Baliknya
So Help Me Girl adalah single ketiga dari album debut Open Road milik Gary Barlow, mantan member grup asal Inggris, Take That.
