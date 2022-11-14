Lirik Lagu So Help Me Girl - Gary Barlow dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu So Help Me Girl - Gary Barlow

You could have kissed me

Like this wasn't gonna last

Kept me from saying

Something I'll never take back

You could've held me like there was no chance of me waking up where I am

You could have stopped short of every dream I ever had

So help me girl

You've gone too far

It's way too late

To save my heart

The way it feels

Each time we touch

I know I've never been so loved

And I can't help myself

So help me girl

You had to be there when that old sun came up

Making last night feel like a vision of things yet to come

You just had to hold me like nobody else

Now look what you've gone and done

You had to love me

'Til I just can't get enough

So help me girl

You've gone too far

It's way too late

Too save my heart

The way it's feel

Each time we touch

I know I've never been so loved

And I can't help myself

So help me girl

And I can't help myself

So help me girl

Credit

Artis: Gary Barlow

Album: Open Road

Penulis lagu: Andrew Richard Spooner / Howard Perdew

Tahun: 1997

Genre: Rock, Pop ; Style: Soft Rock, Pop Rock

Fakta di Baliknya

So Help Me Girl adalah single ketiga dari album debut Open Road milik Gary Barlow, mantan member grup asal Inggris, Take That.