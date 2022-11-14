Lirik Lagu Alligator - Of Monsters and Men dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alligator - Of Monsters and Men

[Intro]

Hey! Hey!

[Verse 1]

I see colour raining down

Feral feeling, swaying sound

But I don’t know what you want

I am open and I am restless

Let me feel it out, let it all come out

[Chorus]

Wake me up

I’m fever dreaming

And now I lose control

I'm fever dreaming

Shake it out

It's just what I'm feeling

And now I take control

I'm fever dreaming (I'm fever dreaming)

[Verse 2]

Oh so quiet when they laid me in the stream

And the starlit sky grew before my eyes

Twenty-two women stood by the banks and cried

Oh, I

[Chorus]

Wake me up

I’m fever dreaming

And now I lose control

I'm fever dreaming

Shake it out

It's just what I'm feeling

And now I take control

I'm fever dreaming (I'm fever dreaming)

I must be fever dreaming (I'm fever dreaming)

Credit

Artist: Of Monsters and Men

Year: 2019

Album: Fever Dream

Genre: Pop, Rock, FolkRock

Songwriter: Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir

