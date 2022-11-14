Lirik Lagu Alligator - Of Monsters and Men dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alligator - Of Monsters and Men
[Intro]
Hey! Hey!
[Verse 1]
I see colour raining down
Feral feeling, swaying sound
But I don’t know what you want
I am open and I am restless
Let me feel it out, let it all come out
[Chorus]
Wake me up
I’m fever dreaming
And now I lose control
I'm fever dreaming
Shake it out
It's just what I'm feeling
And now I take control
I'm fever dreaming (I'm fever dreaming)
[Verse 2]
Oh so quiet when they laid me in the stream
And the starlit sky grew before my eyes
Twenty-two women stood by the banks and cried
Oh, I
[Chorus]
Wake me up
I’m fever dreaming
And now I lose control
I'm fever dreaming
Shake it out
It's just what I'm feeling
And now I take control
I'm fever dreaming (I'm fever dreaming)
I must be fever dreaming (I'm fever dreaming)
Credit
Artist: Of Monsters and Men
Year: 2019
Album: Fever Dream
Genre: Pop, Rock, FolkRock
Songwriter: Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir
