Lirik Lagu Moonchild - King Crimson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Moonchild - King Crimson

Call her moonchild

Dancing in the shallows of a river

Lonely moonchild

Dreaming in the shadows of the willow

Talking to the trees of the cobweb strange

Sleeping on the steps of a fountain

Waving silver wands to the night birds song

Waiting for the sun on the mountain

She's a moonchild

Gathering the flowers in a garden

Lovely moonchild

Drifting on the echoes of the hours

Sailing on the wind in a milk white gown

Dropping circle stones on a sun dial

Playing hide and seek with the ghosts of dawn

Waiting for a smile from a sun child

Credit

Artis: King Crimson

Album: In the Court of the Crimson King

Penulis lagu: Michael Giles, Greg Lake, Ian McDonald, Robert Fripp, dan Peter Sinfield

Rilis: 10 Oktober 1969

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Rock, Blues, Folk

Fakta di Baliknya

Moonchild adalah lagu keempat dari album yang dirilis pada tahun 1969 yakni In the Court of the Crimson King.