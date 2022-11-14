Lirik Lagu Moonchild - King Crimson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Moonchild - King Crimson
Call her moonchild
Dancing in the shallows of a river
Lonely moonchild
Dreaming in the shadows of the willow
Talking to the trees of the cobweb strange
Sleeping on the steps of a fountain
Waving silver wands to the night birds song
Waiting for the sun on the mountain
She's a moonchild
Gathering the flowers in a garden
Lovely moonchild
Drifting on the echoes of the hours
Sailing on the wind in a milk white gown
Dropping circle stones on a sun dial
Playing hide and seek with the ghosts of dawn
Waiting for a smile from a sun child
Credit
Artis: King Crimson
Album: In the Court of the Crimson King
Penulis lagu: Michael Giles, Greg Lake, Ian McDonald, Robert Fripp, dan Peter Sinfield
Rilis: 10 Oktober 1969
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Rock, Blues, Folk
Fakta di Baliknya
Moonchild adalah lagu keempat dari album yang dirilis pada tahun 1969 yakni In the Court of the Crimson King.
