Lirik Lagu At Last - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu At Last - Celine Dion

At last my love has come along

My lonely days are over

And life is like a song

Ohh yeah yeah

At last

The skies above are blue

My heart was wrapped up in clover

The night I looked at you

I found a dream, that I could speak to

A dream that I can call my own

I found a thrill to press my cheek to

A thrill that I have never known

Ohh yeah yeah

You smile, you smile

Oh and then the spell was cast

And here we are in heaven

For you are mine at last

I found a dream, that I could speak to

A dream that I can call my own

I found a thrill to press my cheek to

A thrill that I have never known

Ohh yeah yeah

You smile, you smile

Oh and then the spell was cast

And here we are in heaven

For you are mine at last