Lirik Lagu At Last - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu At Last - Celine Dion
At last my love has come along
My lonely days are over
And life is like a song
Ohh yeah yeah
At last
The skies above are blue
My heart was wrapped up in clover
The night I looked at you
I found a dream, that I could speak to
A dream that I can call my own
I found a thrill to press my cheek to
A thrill that I have never known
Ohh yeah yeah
You smile, you smile
Oh and then the spell was cast
And here we are in heaven
For you are mine at last
I found a dream, that I could speak to
A dream that I can call my own
I found a thrill to press my cheek to
A thrill that I have never known
Ohh yeah yeah
You smile, you smile
Oh and then the spell was cast
And here we are in heaven
For you are mine at last
