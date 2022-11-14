Lirik Lagu When You Say Nothing at All - Keith Whitley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu When You Say Nothing at All - Keith Whitley

It's amazing how you can speak right to my heart

Without saying a word you can light up the dark

Try as I may I could never explain

What I hear when you don't say a thing

The smile on your face lets me know that you need me

There's a truth in your eyes saying you'll never leave me

A touch of your hand says you'll catch me if ever I fall

Now you say it best when you say nothing at all

All day long I can hear people talking out loud

But when you hold me near you drown out the crowd

Old Mister Webster could never define

What's being said between your heart and mine

The smile on your face lets me know that you need me

There's a truth in your eyes saying you'll never leave me

A touch of your hand says you'll catch me if ever I fall

Now you say it best when you say nothing at all

The smile on your face lets me know that you need me

There's a truth in your eyes saying you'll never leave me

A touch of your hand says you'll catch me if ever I fall

Now you say it best when you say nothing at all

Credit

Artis: Keith Whitley

Album: Don't Close Your Eyes

Penulis lagu: Don Schlitz dan Paul Overstreet

Rilis: 1 Agustus 1988

Genre: Country music, Country

Fakta di Baliknya