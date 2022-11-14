Lirik Lagu When You Say Nothing at All - Keith Whitley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu When You Say Nothing at All - Keith Whitley
It's amazing how you can speak right to my heart
Without saying a word you can light up the dark
Try as I may I could never explain
What I hear when you don't say a thing
The smile on your face lets me know that you need me
There's a truth in your eyes saying you'll never leave me
A touch of your hand says you'll catch me if ever I fall
Now you say it best when you say nothing at all
All day long I can hear people talking out loud
But when you hold me near you drown out the crowd
Old Mister Webster could never define
What's being said between your heart and mine
The smile on your face lets me know that you need me
There's a truth in your eyes saying you'll never leave me
A touch of your hand says you'll catch me if ever I fall
Now you say it best when you say nothing at all
The smile on your face lets me know that you need me
There's a truth in your eyes saying you'll never leave me
A touch of your hand says you'll catch me if ever I fall
Now you say it best when you say nothing at all
Credit
Artis: Keith Whitley
Album: Don't Close Your Eyes
Penulis lagu: Don Schlitz dan Paul Overstreet
Rilis: 1 Agustus 1988
Genre: Country music, Country
Fakta di Baliknya
