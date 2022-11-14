Lirik Lagu Done for Me - Kehlani dan Charlie Puth dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Done for Me - Kehlani dan Charlie Puth
Ooh, ooh-oh-oh
What you thinking?
You think that you could be better off with somebody new
(No, oh, oh, baby, no)
You say you're leaving
Well, if you wanna leave, there ain't nobody stopping you
(No, oh, oh, baby, no)
I won't beg for your love
Won't say, please
I won't fall to the ground on my knees
You know I've given this everything
Baby, honestly, baby, honestly
I lied for you, baby
I'd die for you, baby
I've cried for you, baby
But tell me what you've done for me
For you, baby, and only you, baby
The things I do, baby
But tell me what you've done for me
I never cheated
Deleted everyone 'cause they made you uncomfortable
(No, oh, oh, baby, no)
These accusations
I can't apologize for something that I didn't do
(No, oh, oh, baby, no)
I won't beg for your love
Won't say, please (Oh no, I won't say, please)
I won't fall to the ground on my knees (On my knees)
You know I've given this everything (Oh, oh)
Baby honestly, (Baby honestly), baby honestly (Whoa)
I lied for you, baby
I'd die for you, baby
I've cried for you, baby
But tell me what you've done for me
For you, baby, and only you, baby
The things I do, baby
But tell me what you've done for me
Oh, tell me what you've done for me
(Oh, tell me what you've done for me)
Oh, tell me what you've done for me
