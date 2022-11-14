Lirik Ain’t That Unusual – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ain’t That Unusual – Goo Goo Dolls
Can you talk to me
Honestly
Cuz I never heard a word you said now
And I ain't just being mean
Cuz all we are is what we're told
And most of that's been lies
It's like a made for TV movie
And I just blew my lines
Someday you never made it
and maybe you never will
Hey, you never made it
It ain't that unusual
Now I feel unknown
And it's safe that way
Are you too bored to care or too dumb to be scared
What's that supposed to mean
I'm burnt out on some empty reasons
And other wastes of time
Something that I wish I'd said
But I don't think it rhymed
Someday you never made it
and maybe you never will
Hey, you never made it
It ain't that unusual
See I'd love to be you
Least then I'd see you
Sorry I put them words in your mouth
but you wouldn't talk to me
Everything I want I haven't got
Sick of everything I'm not
Put my heavy coat on for a while
It's freezing in the corner of my mind
