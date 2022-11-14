Lirik Ain’t That Unusual – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ain’t That Unusual – Goo Goo Dolls

Can you talk to me

Honestly

Cuz I never heard a word you said now

And I ain't just being mean

Cuz all we are is what we're told

And most of that's been lies

It's like a made for TV movie

And I just blew my lines

Someday you never made it

and maybe you never will

Hey, you never made it

It ain't that unusual

Now I feel unknown

And it's safe that way

Are you too bored to care or too dumb to be scared

What's that supposed to mean

I'm burnt out on some empty reasons

And other wastes of time

Something that I wish I'd said

But I don't think it rhymed

Someday you never made it

and maybe you never will

Hey, you never made it

It ain't that unusual

See I'd love to be you

Least then I'd see you

Sorry I put them words in your mouth

but you wouldn't talk to me

Everything I want I haven't got

Sick of everything I'm not

Put my heavy coat on for a while

It's freezing in the corner of my mind