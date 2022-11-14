Lirik Stay With You – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stay With You – Goo Goo Dolls

These streets

Turn me inside out

Everything shines

But leaves me empty still

And I'll, I'll burn this lonely house down

If you run with me

If you run with me

And I'll stay with you

The walls will fall before we do

So take my hand now

We'll run forever

I can feel the storm inside you

I'll stay with you

And I'm fooled by my own desires

I twist my fate

Just to feel you

But you, you turn me toward the light

And you're one with me

Will you run with me?

And I'll stay with you

The walls will fall before we do

So take my hand now

We'll run forever

I can feel the storm inside you

I'll stay with you

And now, come in from this storm

And I taste you sweet and warm

Take what you need

Take what you need from me

Now, wake up this world

Wake up tonight

And run to me

Run to me now

And I'll stay with you

The walls will fall before we do

So take my hand now

We'll run forever

I can feel the storm inside you

I'll stay with you

And I'll stay with you

Credit