Lirik Stay With You – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stay With You – Goo Goo Dolls
These streets
Turn me inside out
Everything shines
But leaves me empty still
And I'll, I'll burn this lonely house down
If you run with me
If you run with me
And I'll stay with you
The walls will fall before we do
So take my hand now
We'll run forever
I can feel the storm inside you
I'll stay with you
And I'm fooled by my own desires
I twist my fate
Just to feel you
But you, you turn me toward the light
And you're one with me
Will you run with me?
And I'll stay with you
The walls will fall before we do
So take my hand now
We'll run forever
I can feel the storm inside you
I'll stay with you
And now, come in from this storm
And I taste you sweet and warm
Take what you need
Take what you need from me
Now, wake up this world
Wake up tonight
And run to me
Run to me now
And I'll stay with you
The walls will fall before we do
So take my hand now
We'll run forever
I can feel the storm inside you
I'll stay with you
And I'll stay with you
