Lirik Let Love In – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Let Love In – Goo Goo Dolls

You wait

Wanting this world to let you in

And you stand there

A frozen light

In dark and empty streets

And you smile

Hiding behind a God-given face

And I know you're so much more

Everything they ignore

Is all I need to see

And you're the only one I ever believed in

The answer that could never be found

The moment you decided to let love in

And now I'm banging on the door of an angel

The end of fear is where we begin

The moment we decided to let love in

I wish

Wishing for you to find your way

And I'll hold on for all you need

That's all we need to say

I'll take my chances while

You take your time with

This game you play

But I can't control your soul

You need to let me know

You leaving or you gonna stay

And you're the only one I ever believed in

The answer that could never be found

The moment you decided to let love in

Now I'm banging on the door of an angel

The end of fear is where we begin

The moment we decided to let love in

There's nothing we can do about

The dreams we have to do without

The only way to feel again is let love in

There's nothing we can do about

The dreams we have to live without

The only way to see again is let love in

The only way to feel again