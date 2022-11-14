Lirik Let Love In – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Let Love In – Goo Goo Dolls
You wait
Wanting this world to let you in
And you stand there
A frozen light
In dark and empty streets
And you smile
Hiding behind a God-given face
And I know you're so much more
Everything they ignore
Is all I need to see
And you're the only one I ever believed in
The answer that could never be found
The moment you decided to let love in
And now I'm banging on the door of an angel
The end of fear is where we begin
The moment we decided to let love in
I wish
Wishing for you to find your way
And I'll hold on for all you need
That's all we need to say
I'll take my chances while
You take your time with
This game you play
But I can't control your soul
You need to let me know
You leaving or you gonna stay
And you're the only one I ever believed in
The answer that could never be found
The moment you decided to let love in
Now I'm banging on the door of an angel
The end of fear is where we begin
The moment we decided to let love in
There's nothing we can do about
The dreams we have to do without
The only way to feel again is let love in
There's nothing we can do about
The dreams we have to live without
The only way to see again is let love in
The only way to feel again
