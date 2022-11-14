Lirik Lagu Without You Here – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Without You Here – Goo Goo Dolls

Your love's a gathered storm I chased across the sky

A moment in your arms became the reason why

And you're still the only light that fills the emptiness

The only one I need until my dying breath

And I would give you everything just to

Feel your open arms

And I'm not sure I believe anything I feel

And now, now that you're near

There's nothing more without you

Without you here

And I'm trying to believe

In things that I don't know

The turning of the world

The color of your soul

That love could kill the pain

Truth is never vain

It turns strangers into lovers

And enemies to brothers

Just say you understand

I never had this planned

And now, now that you're near

There's nothing more without you

Without you here

Without you here

There's nothing more without you

Without you here

My head lies to my heart

And my heart, it still believes

It seems the ones who love us are the ones

That we deceive

But you're changing everything

You're changing everything in me

And now, now that you're near

There's nothing more without you

Without you here

Credit