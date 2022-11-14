Lirik Lagu Without You Here – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Without You Here – Goo Goo Dolls
Your love's a gathered storm I chased across the sky
A moment in your arms became the reason why
And you're still the only light that fills the emptiness
The only one I need until my dying breath
And I would give you everything just to
Feel your open arms
And I'm not sure I believe anything I feel
And now, now that you're near
There's nothing more without you
Without you here
And I'm trying to believe
In things that I don't know
The turning of the world
The color of your soul
That love could kill the pain
Truth is never vain
It turns strangers into lovers
And enemies to brothers
Just say you understand
I never had this planned
And now, now that you're near
There's nothing more without you
Without you here
Without you here
There's nothing more without you
Without you here
My head lies to my heart
And my heart, it still believes
It seems the ones who love us are the ones
That we deceive
But you're changing everything
You're changing everything in me
And now, now that you're near
There's nothing more without you
Without you here
