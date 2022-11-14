Lirik Lagu Give a Little Bit – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Give a Little Bit – Goo Goo Dolls
Give a little bit
Give a little bit of your love to me
Give a little bit
I'll give a little bit of my love to you
See the man with the lonely eyes
Take his hand, you'll be surprised
So i'll give a little bit
I'll give a lttle bit of my life for you
So give a little bit
Give a little bit of your time to me
Now's the time that we need to share
So send a smile, we’re on our way back home
Ooh yea yea
We gotta feel it
Yea yea yea yea...
Ooo
Don't you need to feel at home
Ooo you gotta feel it
Yea you gotta want to
OO you gotta sing, we've come along way tonight
So give a little bit
Give a little bit of your love to me
I'll give a little bit
I'll give a little bit of my life for you
Now's the time we need to share
So send a smile, we're on our way back home
Yea come along too
Yea we gotta feel it
Cause i need to feel at home
Come along too
Such a long ride
Oo come a long way
Such a long ride
Come a long way
Sing it tonight
Credit
Artis: Goo Goo Dolls
Album: Let love In
Rilis: 2006
Genre: Alternative Rock
Artikel Pilihan