Lirik Lagu Give a Little Bit – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Give a Little Bit – Goo Goo Dolls

Give a little bit

Give a little bit of your love to me

Give a little bit

I'll give a little bit of my love to you

See the man with the lonely eyes

Take his hand, you'll be surprised

So i'll give a little bit

I'll give a lttle bit of my life for you

So give a little bit

Give a little bit of your time to me

Now's the time that we need to share

So send a smile, we’re on our way back home

Ooh yea yea

We gotta feel it

Yea yea yea yea...

Ooo

Don't you need to feel at home

Ooo you gotta feel it

Yea you gotta want to

OO you gotta sing, we've come along way tonight

So give a little bit

Give a little bit of your love to me

I'll give a little bit

I'll give a little bit of my life for you

Now's the time we need to share

So send a smile, we're on our way back home

Yea come along too

Yea we gotta feel it

Cause i need to feel at home

Come along too

Such a long ride

Oo come a long way

Such a long ride

Come a long way

Sing it tonight

Credit

Artis: Goo Goo Dolls

Album: Let love In

Rilis: 2006

Genre: Alternative Rock