Lirik Lagu Can’t Let It Go – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can’t Let It Go
You said you'd light a candle
And you'd say a prayer for me
Well I feel the light has dimmed and gone
And half the world is beggin'
While the other half steals
Oh where did everything go wrong
Some days I can't believe
Others I'm on my knees
Trying to be heard
And I was your anger
And you were my fear
And now that it's over
Of course it's so clear
But you were no angel
And I was no sin
But somehow I can't let it go
Can't let it go
Half the world is sleepin'
While the other half dreams
You close your eyes
And then you're gone
And maybe my intentions
Have been misunderstood
I know you feel so beautifully wronged
But some days I can't believe
Others I'm on my knees
Hoping I belong
That I was your anger
And you were my fear
And now that it's over
Of course it's so clear
That you were no angel
And I was no sin
But somehow I can't let it go
Can't let it go
And laughter is my soul's release
But we're not smiling anymore
And can't we try to win this peace
'Cause we're never gonna win
Never gonna win this war
I was your anger
And you were my fear
And now that it's over
Of course it's so clear
But you were no angel
And I was no sin
But somehow I can't let it go
Can't let it go
Credit
Artis: Goo Goo Dolls
Artikel Pilihan