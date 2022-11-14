Lirik Lagu Can’t Let It Go – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can’t Let It Go

You said you'd light a candle

And you'd say a prayer for me

Well I feel the light has dimmed and gone

And half the world is beggin'

While the other half steals

Oh where did everything go wrong

Some days I can't believe

Others I'm on my knees

Trying to be heard

And I was your anger

And you were my fear

And now that it's over

Of course it's so clear

But you were no angel

And I was no sin

But somehow I can't let it go

Can't let it go

Half the world is sleepin'

While the other half dreams

You close your eyes

And then you're gone

And maybe my intentions

Have been misunderstood

I know you feel so beautifully wronged

But some days I can't believe

Others I'm on my knees

Hoping I belong

That I was your anger

And you were my fear

And now that it's over

Of course it's so clear

That you were no angel

And I was no sin

But somehow I can't let it go

Can't let it go

And laughter is my soul's release

But we're not smiling anymore

And can't we try to win this peace

'Cause we're never gonna win

Never gonna win this war

I was your anger

And you were my fear

And now that it's over

Of course it's so clear

But you were no angel

And I was no sin

But somehow I can't let it go

Can't let it go

Credit

Artis: Goo Goo Dolls