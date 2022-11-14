Lirik Lagu Notbroken – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Notbroken
All I waited for
Was a chance to make you understand
And tell you these forgotten truths
You never thought were real
And if the world should turn its back
You know that I'm still here
Time won't ever steal my soul
We're not broken, so please come home
Morning comes, and life moves on
But when it changed
You didn't know where you belonged
I'll still catch you when you fall
Through a past that steals your sleep
And scrawl these words upon your wall
Remind you to believe
Time won't ever steal my soul
We're not broken, so please come home
And if the world has worn you down
I'll be waiting, so please come home
I won't let them break you down
And I won't hear the empty sounds
I'm hopelessly pretending that I know the answer
Angels light the neon fires
That burn so cold through your desires
And all you are is all I need to know
Time won't ever steal my soul
We're not broken, so please come home
And if the world has worn you down
I'll be waiting, so please come home
Credit
Artis: Goo Goo Dolls
Artikel Pilihan