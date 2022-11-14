Lirik Lagu Notbroken – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Notbroken

All I waited for

Was a chance to make you understand

And tell you these forgotten truths

You never thought were real

And if the world should turn its back

You know that I'm still here

Time won't ever steal my soul

We're not broken, so please come home

Morning comes, and life moves on

But when it changed

You didn't know where you belonged

I'll still catch you when you fall

Through a past that steals your sleep

And scrawl these words upon your wall

Remind you to believe

Time won't ever steal my soul

We're not broken, so please come home

And if the world has worn you down

I'll be waiting, so please come home

I won't let them break you down

And I won't hear the empty sounds

I'm hopelessly pretending that I know the answer

Angels light the neon fires

That burn so cold through your desires

And all you are is all I need to know

Time won't ever steal my soul

We're not broken, so please come home

And if the world has worn you down

I'll be waiting, so please come home

Credit

Artis: Goo Goo Dolls