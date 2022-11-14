Lirik Lagu Still You Song – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Still You Song

I called you up ten years too late

Just to hear your voice again

And though your voice is still the same

I know that something's changed

My words are choked and full of tears

But still you listen to me dear

And someone's calling you away

And now I understand

The time that I've wasted

So bitter and faithless

Is wearing me down now

Down now

So can you hear me

Or would you sing along

Or turn me down

Forget I ever wrote this for you

So can you hear me

Or has it been too long

You know that I was wrong

And this is still your song

Turn it on and off again

And now I lost another friend

Waded through my darkest thoughts

When I was sure to drown

And now I pass you on my way

And if you stop what could I say

Apologies for yesterday

Like a fool I walk away

The time that I've wasted

So bitter and faithless

Is wearing me down now

Down now

So can you hear me

Or would you sing along

Or turn me down

Forget I ever wrote this for you

So can you hear me

Or has it been too long

I know that I was wrong

And this is still your song

All I understand

We're here and gone again

Even through a thousand sleepless nights

I filled the page with my beliefs

It's all I have to keep

Tear it up and start again

So can you hear me

Or would you sing along

Or turn me down

Forget I ever wrote this for you

So can you hear me

Or has it been too long

I know that I was wrong

And this is still your song

I don't pretend to understand

All the things I put you through

And I don't need forgiveness

But I owe one thing to you

And this is your song

This is your song

Credit