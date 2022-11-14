Lirik Lagu Still You Song – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Still You Song
I called you up ten years too late
Just to hear your voice again
And though your voice is still the same
I know that something's changed
My words are choked and full of tears
But still you listen to me dear
And someone's calling you away
And now I understand
The time that I've wasted
So bitter and faithless
Is wearing me down now
Down now
So can you hear me
Or would you sing along
Or turn me down
Forget I ever wrote this for you
So can you hear me
Or has it been too long
You know that I was wrong
And this is still your song
Turn it on and off again
And now I lost another friend
Waded through my darkest thoughts
When I was sure to drown
And now I pass you on my way
And if you stop what could I say
Apologies for yesterday
Like a fool I walk away
The time that I've wasted
So bitter and faithless
Is wearing me down now
Down now
So can you hear me
Or would you sing along
Or turn me down
Forget I ever wrote this for you
So can you hear me
Or has it been too long
I know that I was wrong
And this is still your song
All I understand
We're here and gone again
Even through a thousand sleepless nights
I filled the page with my beliefs
It's all I have to keep
Tear it up and start again
So can you hear me
Or would you sing along
Or turn me down
Forget I ever wrote this for you
So can you hear me
Or has it been too long
I know that I was wrong
And this is still your song
I don't pretend to understand
All the things I put you through
And I don't need forgiveness
But I owe one thing to you
And this is your song
This is your song
