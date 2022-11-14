Lirik Lagu Eyes Off You – PrettyMuch dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Eyes Off You

Don't ask why

I can paint a picture of you in my mind, love

All my life

I never thought someone would make me feel so high

But here you are

There's no touch or feeling

Pleasure or pain

Anything like the way you're runnin' through my veins

No breath or beauty

No sound or sight

That ever made me feel the way you do tonight

I just can't take my eyes off you

Tell me anything you wanna do

I just can't take my eyes off you

Nothing I can do about it

Nothing I can do about it

Don't ask why

But every little thing you do just drives me wild (Oh right)

Don't be shy (Alright)

Come a little closer, light my world on fire, fire

There's no touch or feeling (No)

Pleasure or pain

Anything like the way you runnin' through my veins

No breath or beauty (Oh)

No sound or sight

That ever made me feel the way you do tonight

I just can't take my eyes off you

Tell me anything you wanna do (You wanna do)

I just can't take my eyes off you

Nothing I can do about it

Nothing I can do about it

Nothing I can do about it

Nothing I can do about it

There's no touch or feeling

Pleasure or pain

Anything like the way you're runnin' through my veins

No breath or beauty

No sound or sight

That ever made me feel the way you do tonight