Lirik Lagu Eyes Off You – PrettyMuch dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Eyes Off You
Don't ask why
I can paint a picture of you in my mind, love
All my life
I never thought someone would make me feel so high
But here you are
There's no touch or feeling
Pleasure or pain
Anything like the way you're runnin' through my veins
No breath or beauty
No sound or sight
That ever made me feel the way you do tonight
I just can't take my eyes off you
Tell me anything you wanna do
I just can't take my eyes off you
Nothing I can do about it
Nothing I can do about it
Don't ask why
But every little thing you do just drives me wild (Oh right)
Don't be shy (Alright)
Come a little closer, light my world on fire, fire
There's no touch or feeling (No)
Pleasure or pain
Anything like the way you runnin' through my veins
No breath or beauty (Oh)
No sound or sight
That ever made me feel the way you do tonight
I just can't take my eyes off you
Tell me anything you wanna do (You wanna do)
I just can't take my eyes off you
Nothing I can do about it
Nothing I can do about it
Nothing I can do about it
Nothing I can do about it
There's no touch or feeling
Pleasure or pain
Anything like the way you're runnin' through my veins
No breath or beauty
No sound or sight
That ever made me feel the way you do tonight
Artikel Pilihan