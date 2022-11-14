Lirik Lagu As I Am – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu As I Am – Goo Goo Dolls
Yeah I tried so hard to make it
And then I watched it slip away
And the hardest thing to face
Is the silence and the space
At times I feel so empty through the day
Can we make it through the darkness
And will we make it through the day
Calling out for you again
You always guide my way
Calling out for you, you know
You heal these empty days
And it's all because you take me as I am
And it's all because you take me as I am
You know I run to find the answers
What I need to find is you
And I don't need anything
No, I don't need anything
Because I know you always take me as I am
You know you get me through the darkness (oh yeah)
You know you get me through the day
Calling out for you again
You always find my way
Calling out for you, you know
You heal these empty days
And it's all because you take me as I am
And it's all because you take me as I am
