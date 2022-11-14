Lirik Lagu As I Am – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu As I Am – Goo Goo Dolls

Yeah I tried so hard to make it

And then I watched it slip away

And the hardest thing to face

Is the silence and the space

At times I feel so empty through the day

Can we make it through the darkness

And will we make it through the day

Calling out for you again

You always guide my way

Calling out for you, you know

You heal these empty days

And it's all because you take me as I am

And it's all because you take me as I am

You know I run to find the answers

What I need to find is you

And I don't need anything

No, I don't need anything

Because I know you always take me as I am

You know you get me through the darkness (oh yeah)

You know you get me through the day

Calling out for you again

You always find my way

Calling out for you, you know

You heal these empty days

And it's all because you take me as I am

And it's all because you take me as I am