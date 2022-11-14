Lirik Lagu Rebel Beat – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rebel Beat – Goo Goo Dolls

We keep heading in the same direction

You've become my own reflection

Is that your soul that you're trying to protect?

I always hoped that we would intersect, yeah

You need time to cope and time to heal

Time to cry if it's what you feel

Life can hurt when it gets too real

I can hold you up when it's hard to deal

Alive, alive

Alive is all I wanna feel

Tonight, tonight

I need to be where you are

I need to be where you are

Hey you, look around!

Can you hear that noise? It's a rebel sound

We got nowhere else to go

And when the sun goes down, and we fill the streets

You're gonna dance 'til the morning to the rebel's beat

You can take everything from me

'Cause this is all I need

You know that life is like a ticking clock

Nobody knows when it's gonna stop, yeah

Before I'm gone I need to touch someone

With a word, with a kiss, with a decent song, yeah

And it gets lonely when you live out loud

When the truth that you seek isn't in this crowd

You better find your voice, better make it loud

We've gotta burn that fire or we'll just burn out

Alive, alive

Alive is all I wanna feel

Tonight, tonight

I need to be where you are

I need to be where you are

Hey you, look around!

Can you hear that noise? It's a rebel sound

We got nowhere else to go

And when the sun goes down, and we fill the streets

You're gonna dance 'til the morning to the rebel's beat

You can take everything from me, oh, yeah

You can take everything from me

'Cause this is all I need