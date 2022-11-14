Lirik Lagu Rebel Beat – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rebel Beat – Goo Goo Dolls
We keep heading in the same direction
You've become my own reflection
Is that your soul that you're trying to protect?
I always hoped that we would intersect, yeah
You need time to cope and time to heal
Time to cry if it's what you feel
Life can hurt when it gets too real
I can hold you up when it's hard to deal
Alive, alive
Alive is all I wanna feel
Tonight, tonight
I need to be where you are
I need to be where you are
Hey you, look around!
Can you hear that noise? It's a rebel sound
We got nowhere else to go
And when the sun goes down, and we fill the streets
You're gonna dance 'til the morning to the rebel's beat
You can take everything from me
'Cause this is all I need
You know that life is like a ticking clock
Nobody knows when it's gonna stop, yeah
Before I'm gone I need to touch someone
With a word, with a kiss, with a decent song, yeah
And it gets lonely when you live out loud
When the truth that you seek isn't in this crowd
You better find your voice, better make it loud
We've gotta burn that fire or we'll just burn out
Alive, alive
Alive is all I wanna feel
Tonight, tonight
I need to be where you are
I need to be where you are
Hey you, look around!
Can you hear that noise? It's a rebel sound
We got nowhere else to go
And when the sun goes down, and we fill the streets
You're gonna dance 'til the morning to the rebel's beat
You can take everything from me, oh, yeah
You can take everything from me
'Cause this is all I need
Artikel Pilihan