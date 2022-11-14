Lirik Lagu Slow It Down – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Slow It Down – Goo Goo Dolls

I want you now

So please don't let me down

Oh just shut your mouth

And know that you are everything to me

Can we just let go

From what we can't control

And if the world spins too fast

I'll slow it down for you

I still remember you

The dizzy dance with me and you

We lived our life without a clue

And never track to find the meaning

Those days won't meant to last

And I cant eat for what it past

Cause I know what it means to be

So close that I could see inside of you

Oh my friend, nothing never end

Just look around cause this is right

Where you and I belong

I want you now

So please don't let me down

Oh just shut your mouth

And know that you are everything to me

Can we just let go

From what we can't control

And if the world spins too fast

I'll slow it down for you

You know I love the girl

Who said that I could change the world

If only I was brave enough

To live the life in front of me

These memories are fading fast

There scattered like a broken glass

Will they be mended

Or as easily just swept away

Oh my friend, this is not the end

Just look around cause this is rigth

Where you and I belong

I want you now

So please don't let me down

Oh just shut your mouth

And know that you are everything to me

Can we just let go

From what we can't control

And if the world spins too fast

I'll slow it down for you

Falling from this height

Just might break your light

Take a chance for me

The only way you see

Risk your hand into mine

Don't you leave this behind

If we lose in time

I'll slow it down for you