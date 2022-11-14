Lirik Lagu Slow It Down – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Slow It Down – Goo Goo Dolls
I want you now
So please don't let me down
Oh just shut your mouth
And know that you are everything to me
Can we just let go
From what we can't control
And if the world spins too fast
I'll slow it down for you
I still remember you
The dizzy dance with me and you
We lived our life without a clue
And never track to find the meaning
Those days won't meant to last
And I cant eat for what it past
Cause I know what it means to be
So close that I could see inside of you
Oh my friend, nothing never end
Just look around cause this is right
Where you and I belong
I want you now
So please don't let me down
Oh just shut your mouth
And know that you are everything to me
Can we just let go
From what we can't control
And if the world spins too fast
I'll slow it down for you
You know I love the girl
Who said that I could change the world
If only I was brave enough
To live the life in front of me
These memories are fading fast
There scattered like a broken glass
Will they be mended
Or as easily just swept away
Oh my friend, this is not the end
Just look around cause this is rigth
Where you and I belong
I want you now
So please don't let me down
Oh just shut your mouth
And know that you are everything to me
Can we just let go
From what we can't control
And if the world spins too fast
I'll slow it down for you
Falling from this height
Just might break your light
Take a chance for me
The only way you see
Risk your hand into mine
Don't you leave this behind
If we lose in time
I'll slow it down for you
