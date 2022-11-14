Lirik Lagu When the World Breaks Your Heart – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu When the World Breaks Your Heart – Goo Goo Dolls
I remember the night
I was singing to you
By the light of the TV
Had a bed on the floor
I couldn't give you much more
When you said this is all that I need
All the darkest nights
All the broken dreams
Fade away when I'm with you
I fill the empty space
And burn the memories
Kiss it goodbye, forever tonight
When the world breaks your heart
I can put it back together
I write your name across the sky
So I'm always with you
Now its you and me
Like the stars we burn forever
So listen when I say to you
I'll be there, you're not alone
I held your face in my hands
So I could feel you smile
Every time that I kiss you
You put your lips in my scars
Made a tattoo of stars
Felt the rush of blood and I knew
I never answer to
Anybody who
Tries to tear us down again
So take the angry words
The things that make you hurt
Kiss them goodbye, forever tonight
When the world breaks your heart
I can put it back together
I write your name across the sky
So I'm always with you
Now it's you and me
Like the stars we burn forever
So listen when I say to you
I'll be there, you're not alone
You're not alone
When the sun fades into shadows
When you call and no one's there
And the light goes out inside you
Don't you know that I'll be there
When the world breaks your heart
I can put it back together
Write your name across the sky
So I'm always with you
You're the only truth that I ever knew
Like the stars we burn forever
So listen when I say to you
I'll be there, you're not alone
Artikel Pilihan