Lirik Lagu When the World Breaks Your Heart – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu When the World Breaks Your Heart – Goo Goo Dolls

I remember the night

I was singing to you

By the light of the TV

Had a bed on the floor

I couldn't give you much more

When you said this is all that I need

All the darkest nights

All the broken dreams

Fade away when I'm with you

I fill the empty space

And burn the memories

Kiss it goodbye, forever tonight

When the world breaks your heart

I can put it back together

I write your name across the sky

So I'm always with you

Now its you and me

Like the stars we burn forever

So listen when I say to you

I'll be there, you're not alone

I held your face in my hands

So I could feel you smile

Every time that I kiss you

You put your lips in my scars

Made a tattoo of stars

Felt the rush of blood and I knew

I never answer to

Anybody who

Tries to tear us down again

So take the angry words

The things that make you hurt

Kiss them goodbye, forever tonight

When the world breaks your heart

I can put it back together

I write your name across the sky

So I'm always with you

Now it's you and me

Like the stars we burn forever

So listen when I say to you

I'll be there, you're not alone

You're not alone

When the sun fades into shadows

When you call and no one's there

And the light goes out inside you

Don't you know that I'll be there

When the world breaks your heart

I can put it back together

Write your name across the sky

So I'm always with you

You're the only truth that I ever knew

Like the stars we burn forever

So listen when I say to you

I'll be there, you're not alone