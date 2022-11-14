Lirik Lagu More of You – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu More of You – Goo Goo Dolls

You are such a mystery to me

I can never figure you out

I'm always waiting just to see

What you gonna do, how you gonna be right now

To me

I'm hanging by feelin' half alive

I gotta get to you, can you save me life tonight?

Ooh, tonight

Hey, no, I won't give up no I won't back down

Never ever gonna let you go

They pull me in now I feel so free

I wanna do to you what you do to me

Yeah, you lift me up I never feel so high

Now you're making feel that I'm alive

No matter what I do

I always want more of you

Am I ever gonna get you next to me?

Come on will you give me a sign

I think we both could use some mending

No matter what you say, I'm gonna make you mine

Are you gonna keep me waiting will you let me inside?

When you're coming undone, do you wanna run away tonight?

Ooh, tonight

No, I won't give up no I won't back down

Never ever gonna let you go

They pull me in now I feel so free

I wanna do to you what you do to me

Yeah, you lift me up I never feel so high

Now you're making feel that I'm alive

No matter what I do

I always want more of you

I can't sleep here alone

Could you lay down beside me?

If you're by me

If the world ends tonight and the stars

I will guide you home

I will guide you

Yeah, no, I won't give up no I won't back down

Never ever gonna let you go

They pull me in now I feel so free

I wanna do to you what you do to me

Yeah, you lift me up I never feel so high

Now you're making feel that I'm alive

No matter what I do

I always want more of you