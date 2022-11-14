Lirik Lagu More of You – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu More of You – Goo Goo Dolls
You are such a mystery to me
I can never figure you out
I'm always waiting just to see
What you gonna do, how you gonna be right now
To me
I'm hanging by feelin' half alive
I gotta get to you, can you save me life tonight?
Ooh, tonight
Hey, no, I won't give up no I won't back down
Never ever gonna let you go
They pull me in now I feel so free
I wanna do to you what you do to me
Yeah, you lift me up I never feel so high
Now you're making feel that I'm alive
No matter what I do
I always want more of you
Am I ever gonna get you next to me?
Come on will you give me a sign
I think we both could use some mending
No matter what you say, I'm gonna make you mine
Are you gonna keep me waiting will you let me inside?
When you're coming undone, do you wanna run away tonight?
Ooh, tonight
No, I won't give up no I won't back down
Never ever gonna let you go
They pull me in now I feel so free
I wanna do to you what you do to me
Yeah, you lift me up I never feel so high
Now you're making feel that I'm alive
No matter what I do
I always want more of you
I can't sleep here alone
Could you lay down beside me?
If you're by me
If the world ends tonight and the stars
I will guide you home
I will guide you
Yeah, no, I won't give up no I won't back down
Never ever gonna let you go
They pull me in now I feel so free
I wanna do to you what you do to me
Yeah, you lift me up I never feel so high
Now you're making feel that I'm alive
No matter what I do
I always want more of you
