Lirik Lagu Bulletproofangel – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu BulletproofAngel – Goo Goo Dolls

I see her every morning

In the middle of the street

The suits don't even notice

They're staring at their feet

She hears a secret choir

That sings for me and you

You know I don't believe her

But I say I hear them too

Angel

You're bulletproof

You're so high

You see the truth

And I'm still on the ground pretending I...

That I could be like you

She asked if I'm a lover

I said I'd try to be

She said love until your heart breaks

'Cause there are no guarantees

Angel

You're bulletproof

You're so high

You see the truth

And I'm still on the ground pretending I...

That I could be like you

Call out to heaven

Just to let them know

You're here

Stay with me a moment

Say I'm not alone, and

Tell me that I'll see you, again

Angel

You're bulletproof

You're so high

You see the truth

And I'm still on the ground pretending I...

And how could I have ever passed you by?

'Cause I'm still on the ground pretending I...

That I could be like you

That I could be like you

