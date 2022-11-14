Lirik Lagu Bulletproofangel – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu BulletproofAngel – Goo Goo Dolls
I see her every morning
In the middle of the street
The suits don't even notice
They're staring at their feet
She hears a secret choir
That sings for me and you
You know I don't believe her
But I say I hear them too
Angel
You're bulletproof
You're so high
You see the truth
And I'm still on the ground pretending I...
That I could be like you
She asked if I'm a lover
I said I'd try to be
She said love until your heart breaks
'Cause there are no guarantees
Angel
You're bulletproof
You're so high
You see the truth
And I'm still on the ground pretending I...
That I could be like you
Call out to heaven
Just to let them know
You're here
Stay with me a moment
Say I'm not alone, and
Tell me that I'll see you, again
Angel
You're bulletproof
You're so high
You see the truth
And I'm still on the ground pretending I...
And how could I have ever passed you by?
'Cause I'm still on the ground pretending I...
That I could be like you
That I could be like you
