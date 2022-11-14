Lirik Lagu Keep the Car Running – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Keep the Car Running – Goo Goo Dolls

There are days when I feel that everything that's good is gone

There are times that I feel no matter what I do, it's wrong

I've walked these streets alone just living day to day

Clocking in, fading out, don't tell me what I'm feeling now

You shook my dreams away

Tired of waiting around

Now, what are we becoming

Keep the car running

The only answer I know

Never taking it slow

Just it keep it coming

Keep the car running

I'm not leaving without you, you're the one I can't lose

Say goodbye to all the things in life that tried to pull us down

Yeah, we'll make something out of nothing

Yeah, yeah, keep the car running

And I can hear the sound of that dream

Where the engines fill the boulevard

Innocence is never lost

When you feel it pounding in your heart

Don't tell me it's over now

This ain't the time to rest

Bruised and battered, torn and tattered

Look at me, it doesn't matter

Still got some fight left

Tired of waiting around

Now, what are we becoming

Keep the car running

The only answer I know

Never taking it slow

Just it keep it coming

Keep the car running