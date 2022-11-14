Lirik Lagu Keep the Car Running – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Keep the Car Running – Goo Goo Dolls
There are days when I feel that everything that's good is gone
There are times that I feel no matter what I do, it's wrong
I've walked these streets alone just living day to day
Clocking in, fading out, don't tell me what I'm feeling now
You shook my dreams away
Tired of waiting around
Now, what are we becoming
Keep the car running
The only answer I know
Never taking it slow
Just it keep it coming
Keep the car running
I'm not leaving without you, you're the one I can't lose
Say goodbye to all the things in life that tried to pull us down
Yeah, we'll make something out of nothing
Yeah, yeah, keep the car running
And I can hear the sound of that dream
Where the engines fill the boulevard
Innocence is never lost
When you feel it pounding in your heart
Don't tell me it's over now
This ain't the time to rest
Bruised and battered, torn and tattered
Look at me, it doesn't matter
Still got some fight left
Tired of waiting around
Now, what are we becoming
Keep the car running
The only answer I know
Never taking it slow
Just it keep it coming
Keep the car running
