Lirik Lagu Til You Can't - Cody Johnson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Til You Can't - Cody Johnson
You can tell your old man
You'll do some largemouth fishing another time
You just got too much on your plate to bait and cast a line
You can always put a rain check in his hand
'Til you can't
You can keep putting off forever with that girl who's heart you hold
Swearing that you'll ask some day further down the road
You can always put a diamond on her hand
'Til you can't
If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance
If you got a dream, chase it, 'cause a dream won't chase you back
If you're gonna love somebody
Hold 'em as long and as strong and as close as you can
'Til you can't
There's a box of greasy parts sitting in the trunk of that '65
Still waiting on you and your granddad to bring it back to life
You can always get around to fixing up that Pontiac
'Til you can't
If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance
If you got a dream, chase it, 'cause a dream won't chase you back
If you're gonna love somebody
Hold 'em as long and as strong and as close as you can
'Til you can't
So take that phone call from your momma and just talk away
'Cause you'll never know how bad you wanna 'til you can't someday
Don't wait on tomorrow 'cause tomorrow may not show
Say your sorries, your I-love-yous, 'cause man you never know
If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance
If you got a dream, chase it, 'cause a dream won't chase you back
If you're gonna love somebody
Hold 'em as long and as strong and as close as you can
'Til you can't
Yeah, if you got a chance, take it (take it), take it while you got a chance
If you got a dream, chase it, 'cause a dream won't chase you back
If you're gonna love somebody
Hold 'em as long and as strong and as close as you can
Until you can't
'Til you can't
Yeah, take it
Credit
Artis: Cody Johnson
Album: Human: The Double Album
Dirilis: 2021
Genre: Country
Penulis lagu: Benjamin Stennis, Matthew Rogers
Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini
Til You Can't merupakan sebuah lagu dari penyanyi musik country asal Amerika Serikat, Cody Johnson. Lagu ini dirilis pada 18 Oktober 2021, sebagai single utama dari album studio kedelapannya Human: The Double Album.
Lagu ini ditulis oleh Ben Stennis dan Matt Rogers serta diproduseri oleh Trent Willmon.
Dalam suatu siaran pers, Johnson mengatakan bahwa lagu tersebut berisi pesan optimisme dan fokus akan ketekunan dengan mengatakan, "Di dunia kita saat ini, kita dapat menggunakan lebih banyak hal positif.
Melalui balada yang manis ini, Johnson mendorong pendengar untuk memanfaatkan setiap momen dengan orang yang dicintai saat mereka masih ada.
