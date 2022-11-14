Lirik Lagu Til You Can't - Cody Johnson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Til You Can't - Cody Johnson

You can tell your old man

You'll do some largemouth fishing another time

You just got too much on your plate to bait and cast a line

You can always put a rain check in his hand

'Til you can't

You can keep putting off forever with that girl who's heart you hold

Swearing that you'll ask some day further down the road

You can always put a diamond on her hand

'Til you can't

If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance

If you got a dream, chase it, 'cause a dream won't chase you back

If you're gonna love somebody

Hold 'em as long and as strong and as close as you can

'Til you can't

There's a box of greasy parts sitting in the trunk of that '65

Still waiting on you and your granddad to bring it back to life

You can always get around to fixing up that Pontiac

'Til you can't

If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance

If you got a dream, chase it, 'cause a dream won't chase you back

If you're gonna love somebody

Hold 'em as long and as strong and as close as you can

'Til you can't

So take that phone call from your momma and just talk away

'Cause you'll never know how bad you wanna 'til you can't someday

Don't wait on tomorrow 'cause tomorrow may not show

Say your sorries, your I-love-yous, 'cause man you never know

If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance

If you got a dream, chase it, 'cause a dream won't chase you back

If you're gonna love somebody

Hold 'em as long and as strong and as close as you can

'Til you can't

Yeah, if you got a chance, take it (take it), take it while you got a chance

If you got a dream, chase it, 'cause a dream won't chase you back

If you're gonna love somebody

Hold 'em as long and as strong and as close as you can

Until you can't

'Til you can't

Yeah, take it

Credit

Artis: Cody Johnson

Album: Human: The Double Album

Dirilis: 2021

Genre: Country

Penulis lagu: Benjamin Stennis, Matthew Rogers

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Til You Can't merupakan sebuah lagu dari penyanyi musik country asal Amerika Serikat, Cody Johnson. Lagu ini dirilis pada 18 Oktober 2021, sebagai single utama dari album studio kedelapannya Human: The Double Album.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh Ben Stennis dan Matt Rogers serta diproduseri oleh Trent Willmon.

Dalam suatu siaran pers, Johnson mengatakan bahwa lagu tersebut berisi pesan optimisme dan fokus akan ketekunan dengan mengatakan, "Di dunia kita saat ini, kita dapat menggunakan lebih banyak hal positif.

Melalui balada yang manis ini, Johnson mendorong pendengar untuk memanfaatkan setiap momen dengan orang yang dicintai saat mereka masih ada.