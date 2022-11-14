Lirik Lagu Over and Over – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Over and Over – Goo Goo Dolls
Picking up the pieces that they left you in again
Love is all you want, but you're never gonna feel the same
It's hard to be yourself when everyone around is changin'
Open up your eyes and you'll never lose yourself again
And we go over and over and over again
Are you lost in the past thinking what might have been?
You're here and you're now, start it over and then
Take it over and over and over again
Turn it up!
Turn it up!
Old enough to know and young enough to live again
Stare into the mirror, but no one that you know is there (That you know is there)
Shakin' like it's cold and no one's there to take your hand
I will give you mine and shiver 'til you're warm again
So don't you look down
And we go over and over and over again
Are you lost in the past thinking what might have been?
You're here and you're now, start it over and then
Take it over and over and over again
Turn it up!
Turn it up!
Turn it up!
Turn it up!
Turn it on, turn it up, turn it over and we'll start again
(Turn it up, turn it over, turn it up)
Turn it on, turn it up, turn it over and we'll start again
(Turn it up, turn it over, turn it up)
Turn it on, turn it up, turn it over and we'll start again
Turn it up!
Turn it up!
Turn it up-up, up, up!
And we'll start again
Turn it up!
And we'll start again (And we'll start again, again)
Turn it up!
And we'll start again (Again, again, again)
Turn it up
And we'll start again
