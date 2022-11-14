Lirik Lagu Over and Over – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Over and Over – Goo Goo Dolls

Picking up the pieces that they left you in again

Love is all you want, but you're never gonna feel the same

It's hard to be yourself when everyone around is changin'

Open up your eyes and you'll never lose yourself again

And we go over and over and over again

Are you lost in the past thinking what might have been?

You're here and you're now, start it over and then

Take it over and over and over again

Turn it up!

Turn it up!

Old enough to know and young enough to live again

Stare into the mirror, but no one that you know is there (That you know is there)

Shakin' like it's cold and no one's there to take your hand

I will give you mine and shiver 'til you're warm again

So don't you look down

And we go over and over and over again

Are you lost in the past thinking what might have been?

You're here and you're now, start it over and then

Take it over and over and over again

Turn it up!

Turn it up!

Turn it up!

Turn it up!

Turn it on, turn it up, turn it over and we'll start again

(Turn it up, turn it over, turn it up)

Turn it on, turn it up, turn it over and we'll start again

(Turn it up, turn it over, turn it up)

Turn it on, turn it up, turn it over and we'll start again

Turn it up!

Turn it up!

Turn it up-up, up, up!

And we'll start again

Turn it up!

And we'll start again (And we'll start again, again)

Turn it up!

And we'll start again (Again, again, again)

Turn it up

And we'll start again