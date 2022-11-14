Lirik Lagu I'll Never Love Again - Lady Gaga dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'll Never Love Again - Lady Gaga

Wish I could, I could've said goodbye

I would've said what I wanted to

Maybe even cried for you

If I knew it would be the last time

I would've broke my heart in two

Tryna save a part of you

Don't wanna feel another touch

Don't wanna start another fire

Don't wanna know another kiss

No other name fallin' off my lips

Don't wanna give my heart away

To another stranger

Or let another day begin

Won't even let the sunlight in

No, I'll never love again

I'll never love again, oh, oh, oh, oh

When we first met

I never thought that I would fall

I never thought that I'd find myself

Lying in your arms, mm, mm

And I wanna pretend that it's not true

Oh, baby, that you're gone

'Cause my world keeps turnin', and turnin', and turnin'

And I'm not movin' on

Don't wanna feel another touch

Don't wanna start another fire

Don't wanna know another kiss

No other name fallin' off my lips

Don't wanna give my heart away

To another stranger

Or let another day begin

Won't even let the sunlight in

No, I'll never love

I don't wanna know this feelin'

Unless it's you and me

I don't wanna waste a moment, ooh

And I don't wanna give somebody else the better part of me

I would rather wait for you, ooh

Don't wanna feel another touch

Don't wanna start another fire

Don't wanna know another kiss

Baby, unless they are your lips

Don't wanna give my heart away

To another stranger

Don't let another day begin

Won't let the sunlight in

Oh, I'll never love again

Never love again

Never love again

Oh, I'll never love again

Credit

Film: A Star is Born

Artis: Lady Gaga

Dirilis: 2018

Penulis lagu: Aaron Ratiere, Hillary Lee Lindsey, Natalie Hemby, Stefani Germanotta

Fakta di Balik Lagu I'll Never Love Again - Lady Gaga

I'll Never Love Again adalah salah satu lagu soundtrack dari film 2018 A Star Is Born, yang juga dibintang Lady Gaga.

Dalam film itu, karakter Lady Gaga menyanyikan bagian akhir dari lagu ini sebagai adegan kilas balik.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh Gaga bersama Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, dan Aaron Raitiere. (Aura Nur Aprilliani)***