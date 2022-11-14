Lirik Lagu I'll Never Love Again - Lady Gaga dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'll Never Love Again - Lady Gaga
Wish I could, I could've said goodbye
I would've said what I wanted to
Maybe even cried for you
If I knew it would be the last time
I would've broke my heart in two
Tryna save a part of you
Don't wanna feel another touch
Don't wanna start another fire
Don't wanna know another kiss
No other name fallin' off my lips
Don't wanna give my heart away
To another stranger
Or let another day begin
Won't even let the sunlight in
No, I'll never love again
I'll never love again, oh, oh, oh, oh
When we first met
I never thought that I would fall
I never thought that I'd find myself
Lying in your arms, mm, mm
And I wanna pretend that it's not true
Oh, baby, that you're gone
'Cause my world keeps turnin', and turnin', and turnin'
And I'm not movin' on
Don't wanna feel another touch
Don't wanna start another fire
Don't wanna know another kiss
No other name fallin' off my lips
Don't wanna give my heart away
To another stranger
Or let another day begin
Won't even let the sunlight in
No, I'll never love
I don't wanna know this feelin'
Unless it's you and me
I don't wanna waste a moment, ooh
And I don't wanna give somebody else the better part of me
I would rather wait for you, ooh
Don't wanna feel another touch
Don't wanna start another fire
Don't wanna know another kiss
Baby, unless they are your lips
Don't wanna give my heart away
To another stranger
Don't let another day begin
Won't let the sunlight in
Oh, I'll never love again
Never love again
Never love again
Oh, I'll never love again
Credit
Film: A Star is Born
Artis: Lady Gaga
Dirilis: 2018
Penulis lagu: Aaron Ratiere, Hillary Lee Lindsey, Natalie Hemby, Stefani Germanotta
Fakta di Balik Lagu I'll Never Love Again - Lady Gaga
I'll Never Love Again adalah salah satu lagu soundtrack dari film 2018 A Star Is Born, yang juga dibintang Lady Gaga.
Dalam film itu, karakter Lady Gaga menyanyikan bagian akhir dari lagu ini sebagai adegan kilas balik.
Lagu ini ditulis oleh Gaga bersama Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, dan Aaron Raitiere. (Aura Nur Aprilliani)***
