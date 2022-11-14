Lirik Lagu She Bad - Cardi B feat YG dan Fakta di Baliknya

She Bad - Cardi B & YG

4Hunnid!

Mustard on the beat ho

Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass

Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass

She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad

She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad

Gucci bag, Gucci bag, Gucci bag, Fendi bag

Prada bag, Louis bag, Gucci bag, Gucci bag

Birkin bag, she in the bag, she drip, she swag

Never mad, she glad, Louis bag, she in the bag

Look, look

Momma needs some meal money (cash)

Prada bag and heel money

See my ex, he still love me (ha)

New nigga 'gon kill for me (yeah)

All my chains got diamonds in it (bling)

My account got commas in it (cash)

Damn daddy, you fine as hell

I hope your wallet got condoms in it

I'm up, she mad, I'm first, she's last (yeah)

Rob who? Take what? Click-clack, ski-mask

I'm a boss in a skirt, I'm a dog, I'm a flirt

Write a verse while I twerk, I wear Off-White at church

Prolly make the preacher sweat, read the Bible, Jesus wept

Bitch said that she gon' try me, how come I ain't seen it yet?

Give it to him so good that his eyes roll back (huh?)

Shorty said it's all hers, why her thighs don't match?

Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass

Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass

She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad

She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad

Gucci bag, Gucci bag, Gucci bag, Fendi bag

Prada bag, Louis bag, Gucci bag, Gucci bag

Birkin bag, she in the bag, she drip, she swag

Never mad, she glad, Louis bag, she in the bag

She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad

She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad

Weave long, pussy bald, suck his dick through his drawers

Lick the balls just because, lil bitch, I evolved

I'm a monsta, mouth open wide like opera

Face down, ass up, I got perfect posture (woo)

It's lit like a lamp, lick you like a stamp (yuh)

Beat this pussy up (yuh) I take it like a champ (woo)

Balenciaga momma, I know you heard about her

Spoil me in Prada, I'm worth every dollar (cash)

The one you made, could keep 'em (yeah)

I need Chrissy Teigen

Know a bad bitch when I see one (yeah, woo)

Tell Rih-Rih I need a threesome

I'm his favorite type of chick, boujee, bad, and thick (uh)

I could buy designer, but this Fashion Nova fit

All that ass (woo, woo, woo, woo)

Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass

Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass

She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad

She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad

Gucci bag, Gucci bag, Gucci bag, Fendi bag

Prada bag, Louis bag, Gucci bag, Gucci bag

Birkin bag, she in the bag, she drip, she swag

Never mad, she glad, Louis bag, she in the bag

She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad

She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad

She bad, in the bag, move slow, hit it fast

She ride me 'til I crash, 400 minutes, I last

She compliment my swag, all you niggas harass

All them bitches wanna be her friend now, she laugh (hey now)

Uh, uh, she buy her man a Bentley coupe

Uh, uh, she got niggas and bitches, too

Uh, uh, she wear off-white to church, ooh

Uh, only Birkin, not Dooney & Burke, woo

Birkin bag, fuck a tag, fuck me, and she fuck me bad

Whispered in her ear, "You got these bitches beat, they runnin' laps"

You know you something special, you figured it out, you from the traps

Step out wearin' that dress, showin' that ass and it's a fuckin' wrap

Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass

Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass

She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad

She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad

Gucci bag, Gucci bag, Gucci bag, Fendi bag

Prada bag, Louis bag, Gucci bag, Gucci bag

Birkin bag, she in the bag, she drip, she swag

Never mad, she glad, Louis bag, she in the bag

She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad

She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad

Credit

Dirilis: 2018

Album: Invasion of Privacy

Artis: Cardi B, YG

Genre: R&B/Soul, Hip-Hop/Rap

Penulis lagu: Belcalis Almanzar, Dijon McFarlane, Keenon Daquan Ray Jackson, Kleonard Raphael, Leslie Wakefield

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

She Bad merupakan lagu Cardi B dan YG dari album studio debutnya, Invasion of Privacy. Tak lama setelah dirilis, agu ini debut di posisi 57 dalam tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100.

Melalui lagu ini, Cardi B menyampaikan beberapa pesan subliminal serta sajak yang mengungkapkan keinginan untuk melakukan hal seksual dengan Chrissty Teigen dan Rihanna. (Nabila Tsamara Pancakusuma)***