Lirik Lagu She Bad - Cardi B feat YG dan Fakta di Baliknya

She Bad - Cardi B & YG
4Hunnid!
Mustard on the beat ho
Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass
Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass
She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad
She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad
Gucci bag, Gucci bag, Gucci bag, Fendi bag
Prada bag, Louis bag, Gucci bag, Gucci bag
Birkin bag, she in the bag, she drip, she swag
Never mad, she glad, Louis bag, she in the bag
Look, look
Momma needs some meal money (cash)
Prada bag and heel money
See my ex, he still love me (ha)
New nigga 'gon kill for me (yeah)
All my chains got diamonds in it (bling)
My account got commas in it (cash)
Damn daddy, you fine as hell
I hope your wallet got condoms in it
I'm up, she mad, I'm first, she's last (yeah)
Rob who? Take what? Click-clack, ski-mask
I'm a boss in a skirt, I'm a dog, I'm a flirt
Write a verse while I twerk, I wear Off-White at church
Prolly make the preacher sweat, read the Bible, Jesus wept
Bitch said that she gon' try me, how come I ain't seen it yet?
Give it to him so good that his eyes roll back (huh?)
Shorty said it's all hers, why her thighs don't match?
Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass
Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass
She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad
She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad
Gucci bag, Gucci bag, Gucci bag, Fendi bag
Prada bag, Louis bag, Gucci bag, Gucci bag
Birkin bag, she in the bag, she drip, she swag
Never mad, she glad, Louis bag, she in the bag
She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad
She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad
Weave long, pussy bald, suck his dick through his drawers
Lick the balls just because, lil bitch, I evolved
I'm a monsta, mouth open wide like opera
Face down, ass up, I got perfect posture (woo)
It's lit like a lamp, lick you like a stamp (yuh)
Beat this pussy up (yuh) I take it like a champ (woo)
Balenciaga momma, I know you heard about her
Spoil me in Prada, I'm worth every dollar (cash)
The one you made, could keep 'em (yeah)
I need Chrissy Teigen
Know a bad bitch when I see one (yeah, woo)
Tell Rih-Rih I need a threesome
I'm his favorite type of chick, boujee, bad, and thick (uh)
I could buy designer, but this Fashion Nova fit
All that ass (woo, woo, woo, woo)
Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass
Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass
She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad
She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad
Gucci bag, Gucci bag, Gucci bag, Fendi bag
Prada bag, Louis bag, Gucci bag, Gucci bag
Birkin bag, she in the bag, she drip, she swag
Never mad, she glad, Louis bag, she in the bag
She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad
She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad
She bad, in the bag, move slow, hit it fast
She ride me 'til I crash, 400 minutes, I last
She compliment my swag, all you niggas harass
All them bitches wanna be her friend now, she laugh (hey now)
Uh, uh, she buy her man a Bentley coupe
Uh, uh, she got niggas and bitches, too
Uh, uh, she wear off-white to church, ooh
Uh, only Birkin, not Dooney & Burke, woo
Birkin bag, fuck a tag, fuck me, and she fuck me bad
Whispered in her ear, "You got these bitches beat, they runnin' laps"
You know you something special, you figured it out, you from the traps
Step out wearin' that dress, showin' that ass and it's a fuckin' wrap
Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass
Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass
She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad
She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad
Gucci bag, Gucci bag, Gucci bag, Fendi bag
Prada bag, Louis bag, Gucci bag, Gucci bag
Birkin bag, she in the bag, she drip, she swag
Never mad, she glad, Louis bag, she in the bag
She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad
She bad, she bad, she bad, she bad
Credit
Dirilis: 2018
Album: Invasion of Privacy
Artis: Cardi B, YG
Genre: R&B/Soul, Hip-Hop/Rap
Penulis lagu: Belcalis Almanzar, Dijon McFarlane, Keenon Daquan Ray Jackson, Kleonard Raphael, Leslie Wakefield
Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini
She Bad merupakan lagu Cardi B dan YG dari album studio debutnya, Invasion of Privacy. Tak lama setelah dirilis, agu ini debut di posisi 57 dalam tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100.
Melalui lagu ini, Cardi B menyampaikan beberapa pesan subliminal serta sajak yang mengungkapkan keinginan untuk melakukan hal seksual dengan Chrissty Teigen dan Rihanna. (Nabila Tsamara Pancakusuma)***
