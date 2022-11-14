Lirik Lagu Naive - The Kooks dan Fakta di Baliknnya

Naive - The Kooks

I'm not saying it was your fault

Although you could have done more

Oh, you're so naïve, yet so

How could this be done

By such a smiling sweetheart?

Oh, and your sweet and pretty face

In such an ugly way

Something so beautiful

Oh, that every time I look inside

I know she knows that I'm not fond of asking

True or false, it may be

Well, she's still out to get me

And I know she knows that I'm not fond of asking

True or false, it may be

She's still out to get me

I may say it was your fault

Because I know you could have done more

Oh, you're so naïve, yet so

How could this be done

By such a smiling sweetheart?

Oh, and your sweet and pretty face

In such an ugly way something so beautiful

Will die every time I look inside