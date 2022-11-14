Lirik Lagu Naive - The Kooks dan Fakta di Baliknnya

Naive - The Kooks
I'm not saying it was your fault
Although you could have done more
Oh, you're so naïve, yet so
How could this be done
By such a smiling sweetheart?
Oh, and your sweet and pretty face
In such an ugly way
Something so beautiful
Oh, that every time I look inside
I know she knows that I'm not fond of asking
True or false, it may be
Well, she's still out to get me
And I know she knows that I'm not fond of asking
True or false, it may be
She's still out to get me
I may say it was your fault
Because I know you could have done more
Oh, you're so naïve, yet so
How could this be done
By such a smiling sweetheart?
Oh, and your sweet and pretty face
In such an ugly way something so beautiful
Will die every time I look inside
