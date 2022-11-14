Lirik Lagu She Moves in Her Own Way - The Kooks dan Fakta di Baliknya

She Moves in Her Own Way - The Kooks
So at my show on Monday
I was hoping someday
You'd be on your way to better things
It's not about your make-up
Or how you try to shape up
To these tiresome paper dreams
Paper dreams honey
So now you pour your heart out
You're tellin' me you're far out
Not about to lie down for your cause
But you don't pull my strings
'Cause I'm a better man
Movin' on to better things
Well, uh-oh, oh, I love her because
She moves in her own way
Well, uh-oh, oh, she came to my show
Just to hear about my day
And at the show on Tuesday
She was in her mindset
Tempered furs and spangled boots
Looks are deceiving
Make me believe it
And these tiresome paper dreams
Paper dreams honey, yeah
So won't you go far
Tell me you're a keeper
Not about to lie down for your cause
But you don't pull my strings because
'Cause I'm a better man
Movin' on to better things
Well, uh-oh, oh, I love her because
She moves in her own way
Well, uh-oh, oh, she came to my show
Just to hear about my day
Yes, I wish that we never made it
Through all the summers
And kept them up instead of
Kickin' us back down to the suburbs
Yes, I wish that we never made it
Through all the summers
We kept them up instead of
Kickin' us back down to the suburbs
But uh-oh, I love her because
She moves in her own way
But uh-oh, she came to my show
Just to hear about my day
