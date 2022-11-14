Lirik Lagu She Moves in Her Own Way - The Kooks dan Fakta di Baliknya

She Moves in Her Own Way - The Kooks

So at my show on Monday

I was hoping someday

You'd be on your way to better things

It's not about your make-up

Or how you try to shape up

To these tiresome paper dreams

Paper dreams honey

So now you pour your heart out

You're tellin' me you're far out

Not about to lie down for your cause

But you don't pull my strings

'Cause I'm a better man

Movin' on to better things

Well, uh-oh, oh, I love her because

She moves in her own way

Well, uh-oh, oh, she came to my show

Just to hear about my day

And at the show on Tuesday

She was in her mindset

Tempered furs and spangled boots

Looks are deceiving

Make me believe it

And these tiresome paper dreams

Paper dreams honey, yeah

So won't you go far

Tell me you're a keeper

Not about to lie down for your cause

But you don't pull my strings because

'Cause I'm a better man

Movin' on to better things

Well, uh-oh, oh, I love her because

She moves in her own way

Well, uh-oh, oh, she came to my show

Just to hear about my day

Yes, I wish that we never made it

Through all the summers

And kept them up instead of

Kickin' us back down to the suburbs

Yes, I wish that we never made it

Through all the summers

We kept them up instead of

Kickin' us back down to the suburbs

But uh-oh, I love her because

She moves in her own way

But uh-oh, she came to my show

Just to hear about my day