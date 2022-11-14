Lirik Lagu Junk of the Heart (Happy) - The Kooks dan Fakta di Baliknya

Junk of the Heart (Happy) - The Kooks
Junk of the heart is junk in my mind
So hard to leave you all alone
We get so drunk that we can hardly see
And what use is that to you or me, baby?
See I notice nothing makes you shatter, no, no
You're a lover of the wild and a joker of the heart
But are you mine?
I wanna make you happy
I wanna make you feel alive
Let me make you happy
I wanna make you feel alive at night
I wanna make you happy
Are you a good girl through the night?
Yeah
We sink to be sunk, life's no race
When you're not happy, I'm in disgrace
So I spend time guessing on you, oh
You're a lover of the wild and a joker of the heart
But are you mine?
I wanna make you happy
I wanna make you feel alive
Let me make you happy
I wanna make you feel alive at night
I wanna make you happy
Are you a good girl through the night?
Yeah
Still I notice nothing makes you shatter, no, no
You're a lover of the wild and a joker of the heart
And are you mine?
I wanna make you happy
I wanna make you feel alive
Let me make you happy
I wanna make you feel alive at night
I wanna make you happy
Are you a good girl through the night?
Credit
Artis: The Kooks
Album: Junk of the Heart
Penulis lagu: Anthony Hoffer, Luke Pritchard, dan Paul James Garred
Rilis: 9 September 2011
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Fakta di Baliknya
Junk of the Heart merupakan salah satu lagu dari album berjudul sama milik band indie asal Inggris, The Kooks.
Album ini dirilis di negara-negara Eropa pada 9 September 2011. Sementara di Inggris, album ini baru dirilis pada 12 September 2011.
Kendati memiliki judul yang sama dengan albumnya, Junk of the Heart merupakan single kedua dari album itu.
Makna dari lagu ini menceritakan tentang seorang pria yang menyukai gadis rupawan.
