Lirik Lagu Junk of the Heart (Happy) - The Kooks dan Fakta di Baliknya

Junk of the Heart (Happy) - The Kooks

Junk of the heart is junk in my mind

So hard to leave you all alone

We get so drunk that we can hardly see

And what use is that to you or me, baby?

See I notice nothing makes you shatter, no, no

You're a lover of the wild and a joker of the heart

But are you mine?

I wanna make you happy

I wanna make you feel alive

Let me make you happy

I wanna make you feel alive at night

I wanna make you happy

Are you a good girl through the night?

Yeah

We sink to be sunk, life's no race

When you're not happy, I'm in disgrace

So I spend time guessing on you, oh

You're a lover of the wild and a joker of the heart

But are you mine?

I wanna make you happy

I wanna make you feel alive

Let me make you happy

I wanna make you feel alive at night

I wanna make you happy

Are you a good girl through the night?

Yeah

Still I notice nothing makes you shatter, no, no

You're a lover of the wild and a joker of the heart

And are you mine?

I wanna make you happy

I wanna make you feel alive

Let me make you happy

I wanna make you feel alive at night

I wanna make you happy

Are you a good girl through the night?

Credit

Artis: The Kooks

Album: Junk of the Heart

Penulis lagu: Anthony Hoffer, Luke Pritchard, dan Paul James Garred

Rilis: 9 September 2011

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Fakta di Baliknya

Junk of the Heart merupakan salah satu lagu dari album berjudul sama milik band indie asal Inggris, The Kooks.

Album ini dirilis di negara-negara Eropa pada 9 September 2011. Sementara di Inggris, album ini baru dirilis pada 12 September 2011.

Kendati memiliki judul yang sama dengan albumnya, Junk of the Heart merupakan single kedua dari album itu.

Makna dari lagu ini menceritakan tentang seorang pria yang menyukai gadis rupawan.