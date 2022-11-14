Lirik Lagu Seaside - The Kooks dan Fakta di Baliknya

Seaside - The Kooks
Do you want to go to the seaside?
I'm not trying to say that everybody wants to go
I fell in love at the seaside
I handled my charm with time and slight of hand
Do you want to go to the seaside?
I'm not trying to say that everybody wants to go
I fell in love at the seaside
She handled her charm with time and slight of hand and, oh
But I'm just trying to love you
In any kind of way
But I find it hard to love you girl
When you're far away
Away
Do you want to go to the seaside?
I'm not trying to say that everybody wants to go
But I fell in love on the seaside
On the seaside
In the seaside
Credit
Artis: The Kooks
Album: Inside In/Inside Out
Penulis lagu: Paul Garred, Max Rafferty, Hugh Harris, dan Luke Pritchard
Rilis: 23 Januari 2006
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Fakta di Baliknya
Seaside merupakan lagu pembuka dalam album debut The Kooks yang berjudul Inside In/Inside Out.
Artikel Pilihan