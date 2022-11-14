Lirik Lagu Seaside - The Kooks dan Fakta di Baliknya

Seaside - The Kooks

Do you want to go to the seaside?

I'm not trying to say that everybody wants to go

I fell in love at the seaside

I handled my charm with time and slight of hand

Do you want to go to the seaside?

I'm not trying to say that everybody wants to go

I fell in love at the seaside

She handled her charm with time and slight of hand and, oh

But I'm just trying to love you

In any kind of way

But I find it hard to love you girl

When you're far away

Away

Do you want to go to the seaside?

I'm not trying to say that everybody wants to go

But I fell in love on the seaside

On the seaside

In the seaside

Credit

Artis: The Kooks

Album: Inside In/Inside Out

Penulis lagu: Paul Garred, Max Rafferty, Hugh Harris, dan Luke Pritchard

Rilis: 23 Januari 2006

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Fakta di Baliknya

Seaside merupakan lagu pembuka dalam album debut The Kooks yang berjudul Inside In/Inside Out.