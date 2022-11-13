Lirik Lagu Under Cover - A.C.E dan Fakta di Baliknya

Under Cover – A.C.E

Ay girl I see you on the low low

Ay so hot she banging like a bongo

Let it go, got me strung

Like Santana

When I see you

Feel the rush

Can I get to know wassup

Nobody nobody nal chungjok mothae

Nalli na nalli na naneun wollae

Eodil bwa yeogil bwa neoreul wonhae

Neol guwonhae julge hurry

Step back she toxic

Cock back and pop it

Chonge majeun gaseum kwang ttwine

Brat tat tat can't stop it

Mal eopshi dagaga

Neol meonghani chyeoda bwa

Babocheoreom, beobeobeobeok

Ni apeman seomyeon, dumb

Get em get em yeah, nan dagagalge seulgeumseulgeum

Amudo moreuge, neol jikyeo naega piryohal ttae

I'll come come running

Woop woop

Nareul makji mothae, everybody move (uh huh)

Aesseo meomchul saenggak jeonhyeo (nuh uh)

Sori eopshi naeryeoanjeun angaessoge neol

Amureochi aneun deut joyonghi dagagaseo

Nugul gidarin geonji itorok

Jichyeo boineun nundongja

Gallajineun ipsul sai saeeo naoneun

Geochin sumsori

Under Cover hae ne mame

Yes neon heumchitheumchit okay

Don't say no, oh my my

Neoege talchulguneun eopseo

Because I want you to be mine, be mine

(Ne mam gajyeo mollae)

Only you & I geunyang

Nareul ttarawa baby

Tension nopa

Tteugeobge taolla

Neukkim so high bukkotgachi

Pop pop pop pop

Chamji mothae deoneun

Sseul ttae eopneun dareun nomdeul

Ttaeme heundeulliji ma

Naegen no competition

Pop pop pop pop

Geobuhaeya hae jigeum ne status

Jeongshin charyeoya hae gihwen dan han beon

Nun kkamjjakhamyeon shiganeun heulleoga

Naege neolmatgyeo