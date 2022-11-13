Lirik Lagu Under Cover - A.C.E dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ay girl I see you on the low low
Ay so hot she banging like a bongo
Let it go, got me strung
Like Santana
When I see you
Feel the rush
Can I get to know wassup
Nobody nobody nal chungjok mothae
Nalli na nalli na naneun wollae
Eodil bwa yeogil bwa neoreul wonhae
Neol guwonhae julge hurry
Step back she toxic
Cock back and pop it
Chonge majeun gaseum kwang ttwine
Brat tat tat can't stop it
Mal eopshi dagaga
Neol meonghani chyeoda bwa
Babocheoreom, beobeobeobeok
Ni apeman seomyeon, dumb
Get em get em yeah, nan dagagalge seulgeumseulgeum
Amudo moreuge, neol jikyeo naega piryohal ttae
I'll come come running
Woop woop
Nareul makji mothae, everybody move (uh huh)
Aesseo meomchul saenggak jeonhyeo (nuh uh)
Sori eopshi naeryeoanjeun angaessoge neol
Amureochi aneun deut joyonghi dagagaseo
Nugul gidarin geonji itorok
Jichyeo boineun nundongja
Gallajineun ipsul sai saeeo naoneun
Geochin sumsori
Under Cover hae ne mame
Yes neon heumchitheumchit okay
Don't say no, oh my my
Neoege talchulguneun eopseo
Because I want you to be mine, be mine
(Ne mam gajyeo mollae)
Only you & I geunyang
Nareul ttarawa baby
Tension nopa
Tteugeobge taolla
Neukkim so high bukkotgachi
Pop pop pop pop
Chamji mothae deoneun
Sseul ttae eopneun dareun nomdeul
Ttaeme heundeulliji ma
Naegen no competition
Pop pop pop pop
Geobuhaeya hae jigeum ne status
Jeongshin charyeoya hae gihwen dan han beon
Nun kkamjjakhamyeon shiganeun heulleoga
Naege neolmatgyeo
