Lirik Lagu Dream On - Aerosmith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dream On – Aerosmith

Every time that I look in the mirror

All these lines on my face getting clearer

The past is gone

Oh, it went by like dusk to dawn

Isn't that the way?

Everybody's got their dues in life to pay, oh, oh, oh

I know nobody knows

Where it comes and where it goes

I know it's everybody's sin

You got to lose to know how to win

Half my life's in books' written pages

Storing facts learned from fools and from sages

You view the earth

Oh, sing with me, this mournful dub

Sing with me, sing for a year

Sing for the laughter, and sing for the tear

Sing with me, if it's just for today

Maybe tomorrow, the good Lord will take you away

Oh, sing with me, sing for the year

Sing for the laughter, and sing for the tear

Sing it with me, if it's just for today

Maybe tomorrow, the good Lord will take you away

Dream on

Dream on

I dream on

Dream a little, I'll dream on

Dream on

I dream on

I dream on

Dream a little, I'll dream on

Dream on

Dream on

Dream on

I'll dream on

Dream on

Dream on

I dream on

