Lirik Lagu Somebody Out There - A Rocket to the Moon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Somebody Out There – A Rocket to the Moon
You deserve someone who listens to you
Hears every word and knows what to do
When you're feeling hopeless lost and confused
There's somebody out there who will
You need a man who holds you for hours
Make your friends jealous
When he brings you flowers
And laughs when he says they don't have love like ours
There somebody out there who will
There's somebody out there who's looking for you
Someday he'll find you, I swear that its true
He's gonna kiss you and you'll feel the world stand still
There's somebody out there who will
He'll take you dancing and pull you in close
Spin you around and won't let you go
Till they turn the lights off and he'll take you home
There's somebody out there who will
There's somebody out there who's looking for you
Someday he'll find you I swear that its true
He's gonna kiss you and you'll feel the world stand still
There's somebody out there who will
Tossing and turning and dreaming at night
About finding him and praying and hoping you might
'Cause you deserve someone who knows how to treat you right
I know he's out there
He's looking for you
Someday he'll find you I swear that it's true
And he's gonna kiss you and you'll feel the world stand still
Oh
You need some who'll miss you
Hold you and kiss you
There's somebody out there who will
