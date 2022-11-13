Lirik Lagu Somebody Out There - A Rocket to the Moon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Somebody Out There – A Rocket to the Moon

You deserve someone who listens to you

Hears every word and knows what to do

When you're feeling hopeless lost and confused

There's somebody out there who will

You need a man who holds you for hours

Make your friends jealous

When he brings you flowers

And laughs when he says they don't have love like ours

There somebody out there who will

There's somebody out there who's looking for you

Someday he'll find you, I swear that its true

He's gonna kiss you and you'll feel the world stand still

There's somebody out there who will

He'll take you dancing and pull you in close

Spin you around and won't let you go

Till they turn the lights off and he'll take you home

There's somebody out there who will

There's somebody out there who's looking for you

Someday he'll find you I swear that its true

He's gonna kiss you and you'll feel the world stand still

There's somebody out there who will

Tossing and turning and dreaming at night

About finding him and praying and hoping you might

'Cause you deserve someone who knows how to treat you right

I know he's out there

He's looking for you

Someday he'll find you I swear that it's true

And he's gonna kiss you and you'll feel the world stand still

Oh

You need some who'll miss you

Hold you and kiss you

There's somebody out there who will