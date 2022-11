Swim – ADOY

I think of you

When I am sad and down

When the silence makes me cry

When it's hard to try

I simply fall back into you

I think of you

When I am safe and sound

When the universe is kind

When the stars align

I can't help but to fall back into you

I think of you

When you are not around

When the angels go to fly

When it's cold and dry

I simply fall back into you

Credit

Artis: ADOY

Album: Vivid

Rilis: 2019

Genre: Pop