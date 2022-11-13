Lirik Lagu The Vow - Monkey to Millionaire dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Vow - Monkey to Millionaire

The table's turned and he's a friend

What are you doin'?

The room was burnin'

His intention not to blend in

I could agree more

Not to havin' a jokes with you

And my friend you're and you're out

It's all up to you

Well the zombie bows to the queen

For the vow that he should win

Well the zombie bows to the queen...

So long commitment

You'll get your payment in the end

When it all start to get burnt

Talk to my mood about your new agreement

I could agree more

Not to havin' a jokes with you

And my friend you're and you're out

It's all up to you

Well the zombie bows to the queen

For the vow that he should win

Well the zombie bows to the queen...

Coz we had a lot of things to say

We had a lot of things to talk about

Just don't take the princess into the crowd

Credit

Artis: Monkey to Millionaire

Album: Lantai Merah

Dirilis: 2009

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Turkish Indie, Indonesian Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu The Vow

Lantai Merah merupakan album milik Monkey to Millionaire yang dirilis pada 2009. Salah satu lagu populer yang ada dalam album ini adalah "The Vow". Musik yang easy listening dalam album ini membuatnya berbeda dari album milik Monkey to Millionaire yang lainnya.