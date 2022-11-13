Lirik Lagu The Vow - Monkey to Millionaire dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Vow - Monkey to Millionaire
The table's turned and he's a friend
What are you doin'?
The room was burnin'
His intention not to blend in
I could agree more
Not to havin' a jokes with you
And my friend you're and you're out
It's all up to you
Well the zombie bows to the queen
For the vow that he should win
Well the zombie bows to the queen...
So long commitment
You'll get your payment in the end
When it all start to get burnt
Talk to my mood about your new agreement
I could agree more
Not to havin' a jokes with you
And my friend you're and you're out
It's all up to you
Well the zombie bows to the queen
For the vow that he should win
Well the zombie bows to the queen...
Coz we had a lot of things to say
We had a lot of things to talk about
Just don't take the princess into the crowd
Credit
Artis: Monkey to Millionaire
Album: Lantai Merah
Dirilis: 2009
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Turkish Indie, Indonesian Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu The Vow
Lantai Merah merupakan album milik Monkey to Millionaire yang dirilis pada 2009. Salah satu lagu populer yang ada dalam album ini adalah "The Vow". Musik yang easy listening dalam album ini membuatnya berbeda dari album milik Monkey to Millionaire yang lainnya.
