Lirik Lagu Lovers in Japan - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lovers in Japan - Coldplay

Lovers, keep on the road you're on

Runners, until the race is run

Soldiers, you've got to soldier on

Sometimes even the right is wrong

They are turning my head out

To see what I'm all about

Keeping my head down

To see what it feels like now

But I have no doubt

One day, we're gonna get out

Tonight maybe we're gonna run

Dreaming of the Osaka sun

Oh, oh,

Dreaming of when the morning comes

They are turning my head out

To see what I'm all about

Keeping my head down

To see what it feels like now

But I have no doubt

One day the sun will come out

Oh,

Reign of love

I can't let it go

To the sea I offer

This heavy load

Locusts will

Lift me up

I'm just a prisoner

In a reign of love

Locusts will

Let us stop

I wish I'd spoken

To the reign of love