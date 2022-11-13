Lirik Lagu Lovers in Japan - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lovers in Japan - Coldplay
Lovers, keep on the road you're on
Runners, until the race is run
Soldiers, you've got to soldier on
Sometimes even the right is wrong
They are turning my head out
To see what I'm all about
Keeping my head down
To see what it feels like now
But I have no doubt
One day, we're gonna get out
Tonight maybe we're gonna run
Dreaming of the Osaka sun
Oh, oh,
Dreaming of when the morning comes
They are turning my head out
To see what I'm all about
Keeping my head down
To see what it feels like now
But I have no doubt
One day the sun will come out
Oh,
Reign of love
I can't let it go
To the sea I offer
This heavy load
Locusts will
Lift me up
I'm just a prisoner
In a reign of love
Locusts will
Let us stop
I wish I'd spoken
To the reign of love
