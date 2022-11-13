Lirik Lagu Lost! - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lost! - Coldplay

Just because I'm losing

Doesn't mean I'm lost

Doesn't mean I'll stop

Doesn't mean I will cross

Just because I'm hurting

Doesn't mean I'm hurt

Doesn't mean I didn't get what I deserve

No better and no worse

I just got lost

Every river that I've tried to cross

And every door I ever tried was locked

Oh, and I'm just waiting 'till the shine wears off.

You might be a big fish

In a little pond

Doesn't mean you've won

'Cause along may come

A bigger one

And you'll be lost

Every river that you tried to cross

Every gun you ever held went off

Oh, and I'm just waiting 'till the firing starts

Oh, and I'm just waiting 'till the shine wears off

Oh, and I'm just waiting 'till the shine wears off

Oh, and I'm just waiting 'till the shine wears off

Oh, and I'm just waiting 'till the shine wears off.

Credit

Artis: Coldplay

Album: Prospekt's March

Dirilis: 2008

Pencipta lagu: William Champion, Shawn Carter, Christopher Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonathan Buckland

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Lost!

Lost! merupakan lagu Coldplay dari album studio keempat mereka, Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends. Album ini dirilis sebagai single CD promosi pada September 2008 dan kemudian dirilis sebagai EP digital empat lagu.