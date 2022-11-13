Lirik Lagu Lost! - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Just because I'm losing
Doesn't mean I'm lost
Doesn't mean I'll stop
Doesn't mean I will cross
Just because I'm hurting
Doesn't mean I'm hurt
Doesn't mean I didn't get what I deserve
No better and no worse
I just got lost
Every river that I've tried to cross
And every door I ever tried was locked
Oh, and I'm just waiting 'till the shine wears off.
You might be a big fish
In a little pond
Doesn't mean you've won
'Cause along may come
A bigger one
And you'll be lost
Every river that you tried to cross
Every gun you ever held went off
Oh, and I'm just waiting 'till the firing starts
Oh, and I'm just waiting 'till the shine wears off
Oh, and I'm just waiting 'till the shine wears off
Oh, and I'm just waiting 'till the shine wears off
Oh, and I'm just waiting 'till the shine wears off.
Credit
Artis: Coldplay
Album: Prospekt's March
Dirilis: 2008
Pencipta lagu: William Champion, Shawn Carter, Christopher Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonathan Buckland
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Lost!
Lost! merupakan lagu Coldplay dari album studio keempat mereka, Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends. Album ini dirilis sebagai single CD promosi pada September 2008 dan kemudian dirilis sebagai EP digital empat lagu.
Artikel Pilihan