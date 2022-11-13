Lirik Lagu Magic - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Magic - Coldplay

Call it magic, call it true

I call it magic when I'm with you

And I just got broken, broken into two

Still, I call it magic when I'm next to you

And I don't, and I don't, and I don't, and I don't

No, I don't, it's true

I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't

Want anybody else but you

I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't

No, I don't, it's true

I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't

Want anybody else but you

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Call it magic, cut me into two

And with all your magic, I disappear from view

And I can't get over, can't get over you

Still, I call it magic, such a precious truth

And I don't, and I don't, and I don't, and I don't

No, I don't, it's true

I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't

Want anybody else but you

I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't

No, I don't, it's true

I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't

Want anybody else but you

Wanna fall, fall so far

I wanna fall, fall so hard

And I call it magic

And I call it true

I call it ma-ma-ma-magic