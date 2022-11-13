Lirik Lagu Magic - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 13 November 2022, 03:55 WIB
Lirik lagu Magic - Coldplay.
Lirik lagu Magic - Coldplay. /Tangkapan layar YouTube Coldplay

Lirik Lagu Magic - Coldplay

Call it magic, call it true
I call it magic when I'm with you
And I just got broken, broken into two
Still, I call it magic when I'm next to you

And I don't, and I don't, and I don't, and I don't
No, I don't, it's true
I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't
Want anybody else but you

I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't
No, I don't, it's true
I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't
Want anybody else but you

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Call it magic, cut me into two
And with all your magic, I disappear from view
And I can't get over, can't get over you
Still, I call it magic, such a precious truth

And I don't, and I don't, and I don't, and I don't
No, I don't, it's true
I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't
Want anybody else but you

I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't
No, I don't, it's true
I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't
Want anybody else but you

Wanna fall, fall so far
I wanna fall, fall so hard
And I call it magic
And I call it true
I call it ma-ma-ma-magic

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Spotify

