Lirik Lagu Magic - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Magic - Coldplay
Call it magic, call it true
I call it magic when I'm with you
And I just got broken, broken into two
Still, I call it magic when I'm next to you
And I don't, and I don't, and I don't, and I don't
No, I don't, it's true
I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't
Want anybody else but you
I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't
No, I don't, it's true
I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't
Want anybody else but you
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Call it magic, cut me into two
And with all your magic, I disappear from view
And I can't get over, can't get over you
Still, I call it magic, such a precious truth
And I don't, and I don't, and I don't, and I don't
No, I don't, it's true
I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't
Want anybody else but you
I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't
No, I don't, it's true
I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't
Want anybody else but you
Wanna fall, fall so far
I wanna fall, fall so hard
And I call it magic
And I call it true
I call it ma-ma-ma-magic
Artikel Pilihan